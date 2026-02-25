India Will Soon Be In Top Three Economies, Committed To Expand Trade With Israel: PM Modi Tells Knesset

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed Israel's Parliament where he received a standing ovation and was welcomed amid echoes of 'Modi, Modi'. During his speech he said that India will soon be in the top three economies globally.

He further added that India is committed to expand trade with Israel.

"For the last few years, India has been the fastest growing economy. Soon we will be the top three economies globally. At the same time, Israel is a power house of innovation and technological leadership. This creates a natural foundation for our partnership," he added.

Modi also noted that two countries have elevated relationships to strategic partnership. Since then, the engagement between India and Israel has expanded in scale and scope. "And we are committed to further consolidating this relationship across many sectors," he said.

Prime Minister further said, "We are committed to expanding trade, strengthening investment flow and promoting joint infrastructure development. The bilateral investment treaty signed last year will provide confidence and predictability to our businesses," he said.

While addressing the Parliament in Israel Modi said the shared ideas between the two countries 'gives strength to our modern partnership'. The two democracies are shaped by history and focused on the future. The partnership between the two countries is grounded in shared experience and shared aspiration.

During his address Modi also spoke about terrorism. Modi said that no cause can justify the murder of civilians. "Nothing can justify terrorism. India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time."

"We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. We have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards," added the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Knesset said he is more than a friend and like a brother.

"I have to tell you, Narendra, my dear friend, I am deeply moved by your visit here today... I've never been more moved and by your visit here with us, a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance," said Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset.

Showing a similar entusiasm Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said, "Mr. Prime Minister Jerusalem me aapka swagat hai, Knesset me aapka swagat hai (Welcome to Jerusalem, Welcome to Knesset)”.

