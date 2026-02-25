Apple Set To Launch Sixth Store In India In Mumbai's Borivali

Apple will unveil its sixth store in India in the Borivali area of Mumbai on Thursday, according to reports.

The store will be launched at a shopping mall at 1 p.m., and provide the shopping experience and customer services that such facilities are reputed for across the globe, as per a statement from iPhone maker.

The store will employ over 70 people, and be powered completely on renewable energy, it added.

ALSO READ: Apple's Touch-Screen MacBook Pro Tipped For 2026 Launch: Dynamic Island, OLED Overhaul Expected

When it comes to deals that consumers can avail on Apple's products in the meantime, the consumer electronics store brand Croma is offering an 'Everything Apple Sale', which entails discounts on various Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and AirPods.

The sale is ongoing from Feb. 20 to March 8 across Croma stores across India.

The most notable among the deals is the one offered on the Apple iPhone 17. Launched in September 2025 at Rs 82,900 for the base 256GB variant, the iPhone 17 is now available at a discounted retail price of Rs 44,768 when combining multiple offers. This brings the base model under Rs 50,000, which is a prominent deal when it comes to Apple' premium pricing on their products.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro mode has also reportedly entered the test production stage, as per information from a tipster, as it is expected to have minimal changes to materials compared to previous models. The device, expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the rumoured iPhone Fold at Apple's Fall event, is now reportedly in early limited-scale manufacturing runs.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 18 Pro In Test Production With Only Slight Design, Build Changes, Claims Tipster

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.