Revenue Growth Of India Inc. Comes At 12-Quarter High In December Quarter: RBI

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said private listed non-financial companies' revenue growth came at 10.1% in the third quarter of FY26.

For the last 11 quarters, the revenue growth was coming in single-digits, data from 3,188 such companies analysed by the central bank pointed out, attributing the acceleration to the performance of the manufacturing sector.

Sales of 1,794 listed private manufacturing companies expanded by 11.4% on-year during the quarter, up from 8.5% in the previous quarter, mainly driven by higher sales growth in automobiles, electrical machinery and non-ferrous metals industries, it said.

In the services sector, sales growth of the information technology companies expanded to 8.8% during the quarter from 7.8% in the previous quarter, while the same for non-IT companies remained stable at 10.8% in Q3.

From a profitability perspective, the RBI said that operating profit of manufacturing companies increased by 11.8% during Q3, supported by a moderate rise in other operating expenses.

IT companies' operating profit growth improved to 11.1%, while it moderated to 4% for non-IT services companies, it said.

The net profit growth of such companies at the aggregate level increased to 5.2% in the October-December 2025 period, up from 1.5% in the preceding quarter, but down compared to 11.8% in the year-ago period.

From an expenditure perspective, raw material expenses of manufacturing companies rose 12.7% in line with the higher sales growth, while the staff costs of manufacturing and IT companies rose at a higher pace of 12.4% and 6.6%, respectively, the central bank said.

