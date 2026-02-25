'Nothing Can Justify Terrorism': PM Modi Condemns Oct 7 Attacks, Tells Knesset India Stands With Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed Israel's Parliament after paying his respects at the Knesset memorial and inscribing his thoughts in the guest book, and stated that nothing can justify terrorism as it threatens peace everywhere.

Modi becomes the first Indian PM to have this honour. Upon his arrival at Knesset, the Prime Minister also received a standing ovation amid chants of 'Modi, Modi'.

"I bring with me the greetings from 1.4 billion Indians. I am very happy to be here again. I carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7. We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel, firmly, with full conviction, in this moment, and beyond," said Modi.

He further said that no cause can justify the murder of civilians. "Nothing can justify terrorism. India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time."

"We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. We have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards."

Stating that terrorism aims to de-stablise society, to block development and erode trust, Modi added, "Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action, because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere. That is why, India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability."

PM Modi on Economy, India-Israel Ties

Speaking about ties with Israel, Modi noted that the two countries have elevated relationships to strategic partnership and since then, the engagement has expanded in scale and scope.

"We are committed to further consolidating this relationship across many sectors. For the last few years, India has been the fastest growing economy. Soon we will be among the top three economies globally. At the same time, Israel is a power house of innovation and technological leadership. This creates a natural foundation for our partnership."

Stating that India is committed to expanding trade, strengthen investment flow and promote joint infrastructure development, Modi added, "The bilateral investment treaty signed last year will provide confidence and predictability to our businesses. Defence and security is another important pillar of our partnership."

"Our shared ideas are the deep foundation that gives strength to our modern partnership. We are democracies shaped by history and focused on the future. Our partnership is grounded in shared experience and shared aspiration. Our partnership contributes to global stability and prosperity. Let us ensure that the friendship between India and Israel remains our source of strength in an uncertain world."

'Deeply moved by your visit': Netanyahu tells Modi

Welcoming Modi, Netanyahu said, "The heads of state, prime ministers, come to the Knesset, we greet them warmly, and it's always an exciting moment for all of us, and for me too. But, I have to tell you, Narendra, my dear friend, I am deeply, deeply moved by your visit here today. I've never been more moved than by your visit here with us, a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance, a great leader on the world stage. Welcome to Jerusalem, my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your distinguished delegation."

'Narendra, my dear friend', these are not just words. I would almost venture to say, “more than a friend — a brother. In many ways, brothers."

“Mr. Prime Minister Jerusalem me aapka swagat hai, Knesset me aapka swagat hai (Welcome to Jerusalem, Welcome to Knesset)” said Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said, welcoming PM Modi.

PM Modi-Netanyahu review bilateral ties

Ahead of his address, Modi and Netanyahu held an 'excellent' meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu during which they reviewed the full spectrum of the India-Israel bilateral relations and discussed expanding cooperation in areas such as water management, agriculture, technology and more.

The Prime Minister is visiting Israel for the second time in nine years. Upon his arrival at the Ben Gurion International Airport, he received a red-carpet welcome and a guard of honour. Modi was received by Netanyahu and his wife Sara.



In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he was deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, PM Netanyahu. "May the India-Israel friendship continue to soar higher!"



"Tomorrow we will visit Yad Vashem, and afterwards hold another meeting together with our teams, during which we will sign a series of agreements in the economic, security, and diplomatic spheres that will further advance cooperation between Israel and India," he added.

