Epstein Files Fallout: Larry Summers To Step Down From Harvard Amid Row

Larry Summers, former US Treasury secretary and past president of Harvard University, will resign from his teaching roles at the end of the current academic year, the university said Wednesday.

Summers' decision comes as Harvard reviews emails and other documents related to his past association with Jeffrey Epstein. The materials were released in recent months by the U.S. Department of Justice and Congress.

Summers has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

“In connection with the ongoing review by the University of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein that were recently released by the government, Harvard Kennedy School Dean Jeremy Weinstein has accepted Professor Lawrence H. Summers' resignation from his leadership position as co-director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government,” Harvard spokesman Jason Newton told CNBC in a statement.

“Professor Summers has announced that he will retire from his academic and faculty appointments at Harvard at the end of this academic year and will remain on leave until that time,” Newton said.

In a separate statement to The Harvard Crimson, the university's student newspaper, Summers described the decision as “difficult.”

He said he remained “grateful to the thousands of students and colleagues I have been privileged to teach and work with since coming to Harvard as a graduate student 50 years ago.”

“Free of formal responsibility, as President Emeritus and a retired professor, I look forward in time to engaging in research, analysis, and commentary on a range of global economic issues,” Summers told the newspaper.

