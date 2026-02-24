Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Maharashtra Govt Denies Scrapping Dry Days For Holi, Muharram And Gandhi Jayanti

The clarification has come amid reports on social media, which claimed that the ban on the sale of liquor on Holi, Muharram, and Gandhi Jayanti had been revoked.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Maharashtra Govt Denies Scrapping Dry Days For Holi, Muharram And Gandhi Jayanti
The commissioner further stated that district collectors are empowered to declare additional dry days.
Photo Source: Freepik

Maharashtra Excise Commissioner Rajesh Deshmukh on Tuesday dismissed reports of the state government cancelling statutory "dry days" for Holi, Muharram and Gandhi Jayanti as "fake news", asserting that the existing liquor policy remains unchanged.

Deshmukh clarified that the state will continue to enforce eight mandatory dry days under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

The clarification has come amid reports on social media, which claimed that the ban on the sale of liquor on Holi, Muharram, and Gandhi Jayanti had been revoked.

According to the existing rules, the sale of liquor remains prohibited on January 26 (Republic Day), January 30 (Martyrs' Day), May 1 (Maharashtra Day), Ashadhi Ekadashi, August 15 (Independence Day), Anant Chaturdashi, October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti/Prohibition Week) and Kartiki Ekadashi.

The commissioner further stated that under section 142 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, district collectors are empowered to declare additional dry days within their respective jurisdictions.

ALSO READ | Dry Days In March 2026: When Is Sale Of Alcohol Prohibited? Check List

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook's 100 Guides England Into Semis, Pakistan On Brink Of Exit

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook's 100 Guides England Into Semis, Pakistan On Brink Of Exit

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search