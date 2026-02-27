T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table: England Hand Pakistan A Lifeline As New Zealand Slip In Colombo

England have underlined their credentials as one of the favourites for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 title after maintaining a flawless Super 8 record with victory over New Zealand on Feb. 27 in Colombo. The win marks their fifth consecutive victory in the tournament as they build momentum going into the semifinals.

For New Zealand however, the defeat could prove costly. The result leaves their qualification hopes vulnerable, with Pakistan now back in the hunt. The Kiwis' Net Run Rate has taken a significant hit, going down from +3.050 before the game to just +1.390.

This opens a potential pathway for Pakistan to overtake them depending on the margin of their result in their final Super 8 outing.

Pakistan face Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 fixture tomorrow at Pallekele. Sri Lanka, already eliminated after back-to-back defeats in this stage, have little but pride to play for. For Pakistan, however, the equation is clearer: victory alone may not suffice, the margin could determine whether they leapfrog New Zealand on Net Run Rate.

If Pakistan have to go through to the semis, they need the following results while winning:

Bat first - Pakistan will need to beat Sri Lanka by 64 runs.

Bat second - Pakistan will have to chase their target in 13.1 overs.

If neither happens then New Zealand will go through and the first semifinal will be held in Kolkata.

Here's how the Super 8 standings look after England's win over New Zealand:

Super Eights - Group 2 Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate England 3 3 0 0 6 1.096 New Zealand 3 1 1 1 3 1.390 Pakistan 2 1 0 1 1 -0.461 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 -2.8

Super Eights - Group 1 Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate South Africa 2 2 0 0 4 2.89 West Indies 2 1 1 0 2 1.791 India 2 1 1 0 2 -0.1 Zimbabwe 2 0 2 0 0 -4.475

