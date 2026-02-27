Nifty, Sensex Face Friday Jitters — Three Reasons Why Markets Are Falling Today

The Indian markets faced intense pressure during Friday's trade, with the Nifty 50 trading with cuts of nearly 1%, and Sensex down over 0.6%, losing out on around 500 points. All sectors, barring IT and Media, are trading in the red, with Nifty Realty falling almost 1.5%, as of 10:30 am.

However, more pain is witnessed in the broader market, with Nifty Smallcap 250 trading with cuts of almost 0.68%. Nifty Midcap 150 is also down around 0.79%.

Here are three key reasons dragging the markets on Friday.

Broad-Based Decline

Key long-term technical levels breached for Nifty, and all sectors barring IT and Media are facing pressure, due to lack of positive triggers. Realty is seeing the most decline of nearly 1.5%, followed by Nifty FMCG.

On the contrary, Nifty IT has recorded its worst monthly decline since September 2008, making February 2026 the index's weakest month on record. The slump also marks the worst start to a year for the sector since 2008, underscoring the sharp deterioration in sentiment toward Indian technology stocks.

Weak Global Cues

Asian stocks edged lower from record highs after Wall Street benchmarks retreated, as sentiment was dampened by the market's muted response to Nvidia Corp.'s earnings.

Wall Street stocks recovered from their session lows as oil prices reversed earlier gains amid signs of progress in US nuclear negotiations with Iran. Chipmakers, however, dragged the market lower after Nvidia Corp.'s results failed to provide the reassurance investors sought about the momentum of artificial intelligence. While the S&P 500 ended the day weaker, roughly 350 of its constituents advanced, showing underlying market resilience.

The Nasdaq 100 slipped 1.2%, and Nvidia shares tumbled 5.5% despite a bullish forecast, pulling nearly every company in a key semiconductor index down with it. Meanwhile, bonds climbed as investors shifted toward safer assets.

FPIs Sold Over Rs 3,000 Crore

Foreign portfolio investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday after a day of buying as volatility extends. The FPIs sold shares worth Rs 3,466 crore worth of stocks. However, domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third day as they bought shares worth Rs 5,032 crore.

This week has seen high volatility with FIIs moving from buyers to sellers. In total so far this week FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 2,907 crore while the DIIs have bought equity worth Rs 12,020 crore.

Gaurav Udani - Founder, Thincredblu Securities, says “Today's markets are reflecting a classic risk-off setup. Weak global cues and profit-taking turned cautious sentiment into selling pressure, dragging Nifty lower by ~170 points. Heavyweights couldn't hold up, and volatility spiked as foreign funds stepped back. Technically, the index has broken immediate supports and the structure is showing lower lows, which invites momentum selling. If Nifty closes below 25,100, expect further downside acceleration as short-term players capitulate. The broader picture suggests markets are pricing in external stress and recalibrating risk, not a structural top — but caution remains warranted in the current environment.”

