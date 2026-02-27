Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP In Focus On Final Day Of Subscription: Here's What Investors Should Know

The initial public offering of Omnitech Engineering Ltd., which opened for subscription on Feb. 25 will conclude on Friday. The Gujarat-based high-precision engineered components manufacturing company is aiming to raise nearly Rs 600 crore from the primary market this week. The IPO has been subscribed 0.15 times so far on the final day of subscription.

Ahead of its listing next week, the grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO has declined, indicating a possible flat listing. The GMP had earlier indicated a premium of over 6% for the issue. But on the final day of subscription, the GMP has declined, indicating a premium of around 1-2%.

Here's all you need to know about the Omnitech Engineering IPO.

Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the latest GMP for the Omnitech Engineering IPO stood at Rs 3 on Feb. 27. This means that the unlisted shares of Omnitech were trading at Rs 230 per share in the private market, indicating a potential gain of 1.32% when the stock debuts next week.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Omnitech Engineering IPO: Key Details

The Omnitech Engineering IPO is a book build issue worth Rs 583 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.84 crore shares, amounting to Rs 418 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 73 lakh shares, worth Rs 165 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 216 to Rs 227 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 66 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,982. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,748. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,03,794.

Equirus Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Omnitech Engineering IPO: Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status for the IPO is expected to be finalised on March 2. The company will transfer shares to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on March 4, and refunds for non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.

Shares of Omnitech Engineering Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on March 5.

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to clear debt, set up new projects, fund capex and for general corporate purposes.

About Omnitech Engineering

Omnitech Engineering is a manufacturer of high-precision engineered components and assemblies. It serves clients in industries such as motion control and automation, industrial equipment systems and other industrial applications.

Financials

The company reported a 92.45% year-on-year (YoY) jump in revenue from operations to Rs 342.9 crore in FY25 from Rs 178.18 crore in FY24. Net profit grew 132% YoY to Rs 43.87 crore in FY25 from Rs 18.91 crore in FY24.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

