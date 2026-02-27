PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Allotment: Steps To Check Status Online, GMP And Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd. was oversubscribed 1.23 times on the third and final day of bidding on Feb. 26. The IPO received bids for 70,31,680 shares against 57,06,235 offered.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 1.04 times. The Non-Institutional Investors' (NIIs) category was subscribed 1.54 times. The retail quota was booked 1.29 times.

The mainboard issue, which opened for bidding on Feb. 24, was a book-built issue worth Rs 380 crore. The IPO comprised entirely a fresh issue of 98 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 367 to Rs 386 per share.

The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Feb. 27. The company is expected to process refunds to non-allottees on March 2. Shares will also be transferred to the allottees' demat accounts on the same day.

The PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO listing date is tentatively scheduled for March 4. The company's shares will be listed on the NSE and BSE.

The company sells diamond and precious and semi-precious stones jewellery. It operates 34 stores across 25 cities in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of the NSE, BSE and the issue registrar, Bigshare Services.

Steps To Check PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here .

. Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “ PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd .” from the dropdown menu.

.” from the dropdown menu. Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the Captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

Steps To Check PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here .

. Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ' PNGSREVA ' from the dropdown list.

' from the dropdown list. Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status

Steps to Check PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services

Visit the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website here .

. Select any one server out of the three options.

Select “ PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd .” from the dropdown list of company names.

.” from the dropdown list of company names. Enter your PAN, Application/CAF Number, or DP/Client ID.

Fill in the captcha details.

Click on the Search button to verify your share allotment status.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO stood at Rs 1 lower than the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 386 per share on Feb 27, as per InvestorGain. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 385 per share at a discount of 0.26% over the issue price.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

