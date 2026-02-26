Gaudium IPO: Listing Date, Expected Listing Price, And What Investors Should Watch

The initial public offering (IPO) of Gaudium IVF and Women Health was oversubscribed 7.27 times on the third and final day of bidding on Feb. 24.

The IPO received bids for 10,63,50,489 shares against 1,46,20,340 offered. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 1.62 times. The Non-Institutional Investors' (NIIs) category was subscribed 14.05 times. Retail investors booked their quota 7.60 times.

Ahead of its listing, here are the key details about the IPO:

Gaudium IVF Listing Date

Shares of Gaudium IVF and Women Health will list on the BSE and NSE on Feb. 27.

Gaudium IVF IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO stood at Rs -4 on Feb. 26. It indicates a listing price of Rs 75 apiece at a discount of 5.06% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

ALSO READ: Shree Ram Twistex IPO Allotment: How To Check Status Online?

Gaudium IVF IPO: Key Details

The Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 165 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 1.14 crore shares worth Rs 90 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 94.93 lakh shares amounting to Rs 75 crore.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors needed to bid for a single lot size of 189 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,931. Small Non-Institutional Investors were required to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,034. Big Non-Institutional Investors could participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It would have led to an investment of Rs 10,00,377.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 75 to Rs 79 per share.

The subscription window was open from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, with the allotment finalised on Feb. 25. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Feb. 26. Refunds to non-allottees will also be done on Feb. 26.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Ltd. was the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. was the registrar of the issue.

ALSO READ: Sedemac Mechatronics IPO: All you Need To Know

About Gaudium IVF

The company is in the business of providing In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatments with a presence in over 30 locations.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.