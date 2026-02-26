Sedemac Mechatronics IPO: Check Price Band, Bidding Period, Listing Date

Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd., an auto components manufacturer, on Thursday announced the price band, bidding period and listing date for its upcoming initial public offering. The Rs 1,087.45-crore IPO is exclusively an offer for sale of 80.43 lakh shares and no fresh issue component.

The subscription window will open on March 4 on the exchanges and close on March 6. The company has fixed the price band of Rs 1,287 to Rs 1,352 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 11 shares (Rs 14,872).

The company will seek investments from large institutions under the anchor route on March 2.

The allotment will be finalised on March 9 and shares will be credited to the demat account on March 10. SEDEMAC Mechatronics will list on the NSE and BSE on March 11.

Under the OFS, promoters Manish Sharma and Ashwini Amit Dixit, along with investors such as Mace Private Limited, A91 Emerging Fund II LLP, Xponentia Opportunities Fund II, 360 One Monopolistic Market Intermediaries Fund, and HDFC Life Insurance Co. will offload their stake.

About the Company

Sedemac Mechatronics is a supplier of control-intensive, critical-to-the-application electronic control units, or ECUs, to leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the mobility and industrial markets in India, Europe and the United States. It is the first domestic company to develop, design and make sensorless commutation-based integrated starter generators ECUs for 3-wheelers and two-wheeler internal combustion engine-powered vehicles.

According to its offer documents, the company is also a market leader in India for genset controllers with an estimated market share of 75% to 77% during the nine months ended December 2025.

ICICI Securities Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd. and Avendus Capital Pvt. are the merchant bankers to the IPO.

