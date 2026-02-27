Rinku Singh's Father Khanchand Singh Dies After Battling Cancer; Condolences Pour In

Team India batter Rinku's father Khanchand Singh passed away on Friday at 5:00 a.m after battling stage four cancer, news agency ANI reported. He was admitted to Yatharth Hospital-Omega -1, Greater Noida where he breathed his last.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to social media X (formerly Twitter) to offer condolences. "Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family." [sic]

Rinku Singh had to rush back home on Tuesday from the T20 World Cup squad to be with his family after his father's condition worsened after India's first Super 8 fixture against South Africa. However, he rejoined the squad ahead of India's match vs Zimbabwe but was not a part of the playing XI.

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh performance at the World Cup has been average. He has made just 24 runs in five innings with a best score of 11. In 10 T20Is this year, the left-hander has made 115 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.75, with a strike rate of 132.18 and best score of unbeaten 44.

The Indian team will now travel to Kolkata for their last Super 8 clash against the West Indies on Sunday. The winner of the match will join South Africa to qualify for the semi-finals from Group 1.

