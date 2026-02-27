Stock Picks Today: Tata Motors, Baja Finance, Kansai Nerolac And More On Brokerages' Radar

Tata Motors Ltd., Baja Finance Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. and HCLTech Ltd. are among the stocks that have drawn commentary from top brokerages on Friday. Here's a quick look at them:

Bernstein on Bajaj Finance

Maintain Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 840 from Rs 750.

Key near-term concern of elevated credit costs has eased for Bajaj Finance.

Potential for gains from the sale of their stake in Bajaj Housing provides near-term profitability buffers.

Long-term concerns on the steady-state earnings growth and the resultant valuation remains.

CLSA on Tata Motors CV

Initiate Outperform with TP of Rs 673.

Entering a sweet spot of cyclical upswing.

Just at the beginning of current domestic CV upcycle.

Iveco operations to benefit from emission norm changes in CY27 and CY28.

Consolidated cashflows strong enough to result in lean balance sheet by CY28.

ALSO READ: Bajaj Finance Plans Massive AI Expansion, Eyes 5x Jump in Call Processing By Next Year

Brokerages On Kansai Nerolac Paints

Macquarie

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 220.

Focus on industrial-led sales growth.

Targeting profitable growth led by industrial and auto.

On track to achieve mid-term plan.

No plans to divest decorative.

Innovation-led growth in auto coatings.

Plan to make non-auto industrial the third pillar of growth.

Morgan Stanley

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 191.

Focus remains on accelerating growth in Non-Auto Industrial, enhancing offerings in auto and stabilizing decorative.

5-year decorative growth outlook is 2-4%, as per the company's presentation, with management prioritizing profitability.

In Auto, the company has seen 300 bps market share improvement over the last 3 years.

Remains optimistic on the near and long-term outlook.

Non-Auto Industrial is a major focus area with powder coatings and liquid performance coatings the key focus.

Margin improvement to be driven by premiumisation and operational efficiencies.

Jefferies on HCLTech

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 1390.

Management in investor meetings highlighted that AI could drive 30-40% effort savings in application services.

HCL's lower exposure to this should limit the annual impact to 2-3% on growth.

HCL is not only aiming for wallet share gains but is also scaling new areas with multibillion-dollar potential.

As operating models shift, revenue growth could outpace employee growth by 4-5%.

Bernstein on PB Fintech

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2200.

Think commission regulation risks are now being priced in.

See downside risks only from drastic reduction in take-rates (less likely in our view).

Think the AI disruption debate for PB Fin is more nuanced.

Do not think AI-wrappers selling insurance are a risk.

PB Fin is best placed to build such a wrapper, and they should.

Do think futuristic agentic commerce is a risk, but views tilt towards PB Fin's health and term businesses are defensible.

PB Fin needs to lead the industry in their AI efforts to maintain its moat.

Goldman Sachs on India Industrials

Target for asset monetization in NMP 2.0 is more than 2.5X the target from the 1st plan looks ambitious.

Spans across multiple sectors of roads, logistics, power, railway - important is execution on such large scale monetization.

If executed, this augurs well for Infrastructure spending in India where funds can be recycled.

Bodes well for cement, EPC contractors and capital goods companies.

Positive as the key investor questions have been around funding for new infrastructure capex in India.

L&T should see improved growth in a scenario the funds realized from this assets monetization is re-deployed towards new asset creation.

JPMorgan on Infra and Capital Goods

Government unveils ambitious Rs 16.7 lakh crore monetization pipeline underlines the Government's commitment to infrastructure capex.

NMP 1.0: Strong Foundation with 89% target achievement.

NMP2.0 Allocation : 43% to central government, 39% as private investment.

Sectoral Composition: roads, power, ports and railways dominate.

PSU Participation: Major entities driving monetization.

View NMP 2.0 as a strong statement underlining the Govt' ambitious program for infrastructure creation in India.

L&T is a key beneficiary and top pick in the space.

ALSO READ: CV Stocks In Fast Lane: Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors Rally 50% Post-Listing — More Upside Ahead?

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.