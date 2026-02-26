Nano Banana 2: Google Launches New AI Image Generation And Editing Model With Faster Speed — Check Features

Google on Thursday announced the launch of Nano Banana 2, a state-of-the-art image model, brining high-speed intelligence of Gemini Flash to visual generation, which will make rapid edits and iteration possible.

The model uses understanding of the world to reflect real world conditions more accurately.

Calling it Google's best image model yet, in a post on X, CEO Sundar Pichai said that it uses Gemini's understanding of the world and is powered by real-time information and images from web search. "That means it can better reflect real-world conditions in high-fidelity."

"Check out "Window Seat," a demo using Nano Banana 2's world understanding to generate more accurate views from any window in the world, pulling live local weather info with 2K/4K specs. The precision is mind blowing," he added.

Launched in the August of last year, the Gemini Image model, Nano Banana, became a viral sensation and redefined image generation and editing.

In November, Nano Banana Pro was launched, which offered users advanced intelligence and studio-quality creative control.

"Today, we're bringing the best of both worlds to users across Google," the company said in its official press release.

Google said that the new model pulls from Gemini's real-world knowledge base, and is powered by real-time information and images from web search to more accurately render specific subjects.

"This deep understanding also helps you create infographics, turn notes into diagrams and generate data visualisations," the press release said.

Google said that it maintains character resemblance of up to five characters and the fidelity of up to 14 objects in a single workflow, allowing to storyboard and build narratives without altering the appearance of your inputs.

"With enhanced instruction following, the model adheres more strictly to your complex requests, capturing the specific nuances of your idea so the image you get is the image you asked for."

It further stated that Nano Banana 2 delivers vibrant lighting, richer textures and sharper details, maintaining high-quality aesthetics at the speed expected from Flash.

Where To Use?

Nano Banana 2 is rolling out today across Google products, including:

Gemini app: Nano Banana 2 will replace Nano Banana Pro across the Fast, Thinking and Pro models. Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers will keep access to Nano Banana Pro for specialised tasks by regenerating images via the three-dot menu.

Search: In AI Mode and Lens, through the Google app as well as mobile and desktop browsers. View availability here, including 141 new countries and territories and eight additional languages.

AI Studio + API: Available in preview in AI Studio and Gemini API. Also available in Google Antigravity.

Google Cloud: Available in preview with the Gemini API in Vertex AI.

Flow: Nano Banana 2 is the new default image generation model in Flow, available to all Flow users for zero credits.

