Google Brings Nano Banana To Chrome: New Gemini-Powered Sidebar Makes Multi-Tasking Easier

Google is adding more Gemini-powered tools to its web browser Chrome. The company rolled out several new features on Thursday and plans to introduce more in the coming months. Within this new update, a key feature introduced by Google involves a new sidebar that lets users chat with Gemini across multiple tabs.

According to Google, the feature is designed to help multitaskers work more efficiently.

"Our testers have been using it for all sorts of things: comparing options across too-many-tabs, summarising product reviews across different sites, and helping find time for events in even the most chaotic of calendars," the company wrote in its blogpost.

The rollout of Gemini AI in Chrome provides easier access to the AI tools without switching tabs. This means that users will now have access to Nano Banana, Google's in-house image generator, directly in Chrome's new sidebar.

Users can create AI images or edit existing ones without opening new tabs. Both tasks can be completed from any open tab, which will make the process quicker and more seamless.

Looking ahead, Google plans to bring Personal Intelligence to Chrome in the coming months, according to a report by Engadget.

First introduced in the Gemini app in early January, the feature will allow the browser to remember past conversations with Gemini. According to Google, this will make Chrome more personalised over time.

"Personal Intelligence in Chrome transforms the browsing experience from a general purpose tool into a trusted partner that understands you and provides relevant, proactive, and context-aware assistance," the company said.

For now, Gemini in Chrome can already tap into Google's Connected Apps feature. This lets the assistant access information stored across services like Gmail and Calendar.

At a media briefing, a Google staff member also demonstrated how Gemini could identify their children's March break dates. The assistant did this without being directed to a specific source. Instead, it relied on finding the details from emails automatically, the Engadget report added.

These features can be enabled in the Connected Apps section of Gemini Settings.

