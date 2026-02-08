Bharti Airtel Q3 Review: PL Capital Retains Rating But Trims Target Price — Details Inside

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

PL Capital Report

Bharti Airtel Ltd. delivered a strong quarterly performance, led by robust growth in both its India and Africa operations. According to a note by PL Capital, the company remains well‑positioned to drive further average revenue per user gains through premiumisation and an improved subscriber mix.

The brokerage reiterated its ‘Accumulate' rating and raised its target price to Rs 2,313 (earlier Rs 2,259), valuing the India business at 14x Dec'27E EV/Ebitda and adding the worth of Airtel Africa, Indus Towers, and Bharti Hexacom.

In the India business, mobile ARPU improved to Rs 259, compared with Rs 256 in the previous quarter. Subscriber additions rose sharply to 44 lakh, up from 14 lakh QoQ. This resulted in India mobile revenue rising 9.1% YoY and 1.9% QoQ to Rs 28,650 crore, while Ebitda increased 12.1% YoY and 2.2% QoQ to Rs 17,330 crore.

The home services segment continued its strong trajectory, with revenue growing 32.6% YoY and 7.3% QoQ to Rs 2,000 crore, and Ebitda rising 34.4% YoY and 7.5% QoQ to Rs 1,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the B2B segment saw revenue decline 5.2% YoY, though Ebitda grew 13.1% YoY, as the digital business continued to act as a drag.

Airtel Africa posted a robust quarter, with revenue rising 36.5% YoY and 3.5% QoQ to Rs 15,010 crore, and Ebitda surging 54.3% YoY and 10.7% QoQ to Rs 7,300 crore.

At the consolidated level, Ebitda climbed to Rs 30,780 crore, above PL Capital and Bloomberg consensus estimates, registering 25.2% YoY and 4.1% QoQ growth. Adjusted PAT stood at Rs 6,890 crore, up 1.4% QoQ, though slightly below the brokerage's estimate.

PL Capital said Airtel's focus on premium subscribers, tariff repair potential, and strong Africa momentum provides visibility on sustained earnings growth, supporting the revised target price.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Pl Capital Bharti Airtel Q3fy26 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Shree Cement Q3 Review: PL Capital Downgrades Rating After Weak Quarter — Check Slashed Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.