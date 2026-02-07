India vs USA Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Match 3 Live On TV And Online?

IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026: Defending champions India will kick off their campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday, Feb. 7. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav led team will be taking on the United States of America at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India are part of Group A of the competition. Apart from the USA, India are scheduled to face Namibia, Pakistan and the Netherlands in the first round. The tournament co-hosts will be eyeing a top 2 finish, which then give them a qualification berth for the Super 8s stage.

Suryakumar's side flexed its power and depth in their only warm-up game heading into the competition, beating South Africa in Navi Mumbai after scoring a mammoth 240/6. Earlier in the season, India had beaten the Proteas 3-1 in a home series before also hammering New Zealand 4-1. They're the firm favourites to regain the prestigious trophy.

For the USA, led by Monank Patel, it will be an opportunity to gain rare exposure and leave their mark against a formidable opponent. Having arrived early, they've been through extensive preparations for the tournament. They also showed some encouraging signs during their pair of warm-up games versus India A and New Zealand.

India vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue

The India vs USA Group A encounter will be played on Saturday, Feb. 7, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time.

India vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav.

USA: Monank Patel (C), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India vs USA Live Telecast Details

The India versus USA match will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network channels.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India vs USA Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans can also follow the IND vs USA game via livestreaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

