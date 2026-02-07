NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: AI Too Easy, Increasingly Becoming A Commodity, Claims PB Fintech's Yashish Dahiya

NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 — “India: The Real Deal is just around the corner!

The Profit Conclave, being held in Delhi this year, brings together some of the country's most influential policy makers and industry leaders to unpack the implications of the newly-forged India-US trade framework.

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal headlining the conclave, the focus is on how this landmark trade arrangement could redefine India's growth trajectory and global economic positioning.

Set against the backdrop of an interim trade framework that lowers US tariffs on Indian exports and expands market access, the discussions today are expected to explore not just tariff cuts but broader strategic opportunities in manufacturing, exports, and investment.

As markets, industry and policymakers alike look for clarity on what “the real deal” means for India's economy and competitive edge, this conclave aims to deliver insights that go beyond headlines and chart the path for future policy and business decisions.