LIVE UPDATES

NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: AI Too Easy, Increasingly Becoming A Commodity, Claims PB Fintech's Yashish Dahiya

The Profit Conclave brings together some of the country's most influential policy makers and industry leaders to unpack the implications of the newly-forged India-US trade framework.

NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: AI Too Easy, Increasingly Becoming A Commodity, Claims PB Fintech's Yashish Dahiya
2 minutes ago

NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 — “India: The Real Deal is just around the corner!

The Profit Conclave, being held in Delhi this year, brings together some of the country's most influential policy makers and industry leaders to unpack the implications of the newly-forged India-US trade framework.

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal headlining the conclave, the focus is on how this landmark trade arrangement could redefine India's growth trajectory and global economic positioning.

Set against the backdrop of an interim trade framework that lowers US tariffs on Indian exports and expands market access, the discussions today are expected to explore not just tariff cuts but broader strategic opportunities in manufacturing, exports, and investment.

As markets, industry and policymakers alike look for clarity on what “the real deal” means for India's economy and competitive edge, this conclave aims to deliver insights that go beyond headlines and chart the path for future policy and business decisions.

Feb 07, 2026 16:07 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: Decoding The Budget Fine Print With DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla

DIPAM Secretary Dr Arunish Chawla joins NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah in to help decode the Budget fineprint, and what's the update on divestment. 

Catch all the latest action here! 

Feb 07, 2026 15:59 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: AI Is Too Easy, Says PB Fintech's Yashish Dahiya

Yashish Dahiya, Co‑Founder, Chairman & Group CEO, PB Fintech, shared his perspective on the rapidly evolving impact of artificial intelligence, noting that AI is increasingly becoming a commodity. He explained that, like any commodity, its price continues to decline, making advanced AI capabilities progressively more accessible.

Dahiya believes this trend will lead to AI becoming affordable for everyone, enabling widespread adoption across sectors and user groups. He added that AI is not only easy to use but also profoundly transformative, reshaping industries and empowering individuals and businesses with unprecedented efficiency and innovation.

Feb 07, 2026 15:56 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: All Sectors Poised For A Significant Boom, Says Capri Global's Rajesh Sharma

Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Capital, shared an optimistic outlook on the India growth story, emphasising that all major sectors are poised for a significant boom. He pointed out that the MSME sector is actively building a strong ecosystem that supports innovation, entrepreneurship, and scalable growth. Sharma also highlighted India’s rising potential to become a major global manufacturing powerhouse, driven by technology adoption and industry‑wide transformation.

He noted that MSMEs, in particular, are increasingly focusing on leveraging tech tools to enhance productivity and competitiveness. Additionally, Sharma underlined the critical role of NBFCs in bridging financial gaps and discussed how they can build greater capacity to support businesses more effectively across the economy.

Feb 07, 2026 15:53 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: Who Benefits From India's Growth Curve?

Yashish Dahiya, the Co‑Founder, Chairman & Group CEO, PB Fintech, Rahul Bharti, the Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki, and Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Capital, in discussion with NDTV Profit's Nisha Poddar, discuss how India's strong growth trajectory has progressed, and which sector is benefitting the most from it. 

Feb 07, 2026 15:51 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: Government Balanced it Really Well, Says Maruti Suzuki's Rahul Bharti On India-EU FTA

Rahul Bharti, the Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki, expressed strong confidence in the India–EU Free Trade Agreement, noting that the government has balanced its approach exceptionally well.

He highlighted that the negotiations reflect a calibrated strategy aimed at maximizing benefits for both sides. According to Bharti, India is now far better connected—economically and strategically—positioning the country to engage more effectively with global partners such as the European Union.

Feb 07, 2026 15:47 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: Who Benefits From India's Growth Curve?

Yashish Dahiya, the Co‑Founder, Chairman & Group CEO, PB Fintech, Rahul Bharti, the Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki, and Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Capital discuss how India's strong growth trajectory has progressed, and which sector is benefitting the most from it. 

Catch all the latest action here! 

Feb 07, 2026 15:43 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: Heated Debate Over Growth, And India's Global Standing

A sharp face‑off on growth, poverty, and India’s global standing.

GVL Narsimha Rao takes on the narrative in a heated debate on The Economics of India’s Next Decade.

Watch here: 

Feb 07, 2026 15:29 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: The Opening Theme

GVL Narsimha Rao weighs in on what recent trade developments mean for India’s economic roadmap.

 

 

Feb 07, 2026 15:28 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: The Opening Theme

Praveen Chakravarty, Economist and Chairman of the All India Professionals’ Congress, breaks down the India-US Trade Deal.

 

 

Feb 07, 2026 15:25 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: The Opening Theme

Praveen Chakravarty, Economist and Chairman of the All India Professionals’ Congress, and GVL Narsimha Rao, former Rajya Sabha MP and member of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance, clash on India-US Trade Deal.

Catch all the latest action here! 

Feb 07, 2026 15:23 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: The Opening Theme

Praveen Chakravarty, Economist and Chairman of the All India Professionals’ Congress, asks for a 'greater trade', arguing that US hasn't shown much committment in the trade deal.

Feb 07, 2026 15:15 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: The Opening Theme

Praveen Chakravarty, Economist and Chairman of the All India Professionals’ Congress, and GVL Narsimha Rao, former Rajya Sabha MP and member of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance, join NDTV 24x7's Vasudha Venugopal to open things up in a panel titled The Economics of India’s Next Decade.

Feb 07, 2026 15:13 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: Alex Kicks Things Off!

Alex Mathew kicks things off in what promises to be an action-packed conclave. 

You can watch the event here.

Feb 07, 2026 15:05 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: Statement From Piyush Goyal

Farmers Protected: GM Crops, Dairy Kept Out of India-US Trade Deal

Feb 07, 2026 14:47 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: Who Benefits From India's Growth Curve?

After the initial panel, the spotlight then shifts to inclusivity and growth distribution. Yashish Dahiya of PB Fintech, Rahul Bharti of Maruti Suzuki and Rajesh Sharma of Capri Global Capital discuss whether India’s growth story is translating into wider economic gains across sectors and consumers.

Feb 07, 2026 14:40 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: US-India Trade Deal Impact On Markets

The US-India trade deal, which was officially confirmed today, is going to become the focal point of today's conversations. 

Before we brace ourselves for an action-packed evening, here's a light reading for you about the trade deal and how it may impact the stock market.

READ MORE: India-US Trade Deal: Textiles, Chemicals, Leather Stocks Set For Upswing

 

Feb 07, 2026 14:34 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: The Opening Theme

The conclave opens with a macro view on The Economics of India’s Next Decade, featuring Praveen Chakravarty, Economist and Chairman of the All India Professionals’ Congress, and GVL Narsimha Rao, former Rajya Sabha MP and member of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance. The session sets the context on growth choices, fiscal priorities and political economy challenges ahead.

 

Feb 07, 2026 14:26 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: A Sneak Peek

NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 — India: The Real Deal is just around the corner, and before this glorious event, Tamanna Inamdar gives you a sneak peek of what's to come. 

Feb 07, 2026 14:23 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: Key Guests

The NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 brings together a powerful lineup of policymakers shaping India’s economic and strategic agenda. The discussions feature Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and PM-EAC Member Sanjeev Sanyal, alongside industry leaders, to decode trade, tariffs and India’s global ambitions.

 

Feb 07, 2026 14:06 (IST)
NDTV Profit Conclave 2025 Live Updates: Hello & Welcome!

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 — India: The Real Deal. We bring you live coverage and key insights from a high-impact gathering of top policymakers and industry leaders as they decode India’s economic priorities, global trade ambitions, and the road ahead for growth and markets. Stay with us for updates.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

