Epstein Ties: From CEOs To Diplomats — A Look At Those Who Have Resigned So Far Amid The Fallout

More than three weeks after the US Justice Department released a fresh tranche of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein, including over three million emails, memos and images, the fallout continues to ripple across boardrooms, universities and diplomatic corridors.

While several of those named have denied wrongdoing and, in many cases, have not been accused of any crimes, the disclosures have triggered resignations, investigations and mounting scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic.

Here's a look at some of the high-profile figures who have stepped down so far:

Borge Brende - World Economic Forum

Borge Brende resigned as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum weeks after the Forum launched an independent probe into his past interactions with Epstein.

US Justice Department disclosures showed Brende attended three business dinners with Epstein and exchanged emails and text messages with him.

Lawrence H. Summers - Harvard University

Former Harvard president and US Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers will retire from his academic and faculty positions at Harvard at the end of the academic year.

A Harvard spokesperson confirmed that the university accepted his resignation from a leadership role amid its review of documents related to Epstein. He has not been accused of wrongdoing.

Also Read: Epstein Files Fallout: Larry Summers To Step Down From Harvard Amid Row

Dr. Richard Axel - Columbia University

Nobel Prize-winning neuroscientist Richard Axel stepped down as co-director of Columbia University's Mortimer B. Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute after emails showed he maintained contact with Epstein for years, including after Epstein's 2008 conviction. Axel has not been accused of criminal conduct.

Dr. Peter Attia - CBS News Contributor

Physician and longevity expert Peter Attia stepped down as a contributor to CBS News after emails between him and Epstein were released.

In a statement posted on X, Attia said he "was not involved in any criminal activity" and apologized for emails he described as "embarrassing, tasteless, and indefensible."

Thomas Pritzker - Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels heir Thomas Pritzker resigned as executive chairman after documents showed email exchanges and meeting plans with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, including after Epstein's 2008 guilty plea. Authorities have not accused him of wrongdoing.

Kathy Ruemmler - Goldman Sachs

Kathy Ruemmler stepped down as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel at Goldman Sachs following the release of emails showing continued contact with Epstein years after his conviction. Ruemmler has maintained she had no knowledge of Epstein's crimes.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem - DP World

Emirati businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem resigned as chairman of global logistics giant DP World after emails between him and Epstein surfaced. The resignation statement did not directly reference Epstein.

Miroslav Lajcak - Slovakia

Former UN General Assembly president Miroslav Lajcak resigned as Slovakia's national security adviser following revelations about his communications with Epstein.

Jack Lang - Arab World Institute

Former French culture minister Jack Lang stepped down as head of the Arab World Institute after French prosecutors launched an investigation into alleged financial links to Epstein.

Lang said the investigation would "shed light on accusations that attack my integrity and my honor."

Brad Karp - Paul, Weiss

Brad Karp resigned as chairman of the prestigious law firm Paul, Weiss after emails between him and Epstein became public.

"Recent reporting has created a distraction," Karp said in a statement.

David A. Ross - School of Visual Arts

David A. Ross stepped down as chair of the master's program in art practice at the School of Visual Arts in New York following revelations of his correspondence with Epstein. Ross said he regretted being "taken in" by Epstein's narrative and expressed concern for victims.

Joanna Rubinstein - Sweden for UNHCR

Joanna Rubinstein resigned as chair of Sweden for UNHCR after documents revealed she visited Epstein's private island in 2012. She said the subsequent revelations about the extent of abuse were "appalling."

George J. Mitchell: Former U.S Senator

Former U.S. Senator George J. Mitchell, 92, stepped down as honorary chair of the Mitchell Institute in February after his name appeared over 300 times in newly released Epstein files.

The documents largely show Jeffrey Epstein attempting to meet him, with no confirmation such meetings occurred. An FBI interview from 2020 also includes a woman's allegation that Epstein trafficked her to Mitchell in the early 2000s.

Also Read: WEF CEO Borge Brende Steps Down Over Epstein Links; Alois Zwinggi To Take Over

Mona Juul: Ambassador to Jordan & Iraq

Mona Juul resigned in February as Norway's ambassador to Jordan and Iraq after newly released DOJ files revealed broader ties to Jeffrey Epstein through her husband, Terje Rod-Larsen.

Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said the contact reflected a "serious lapse in judgment" that made it difficult to restore trust. Norway's National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime is investigating the couple over alleged corruption, according to The Associated Press.

Eide also criticised Rod-Larsen, former president of the International Peace Institute, calling his Epstein ties "extensive and deeply troubling." Juul said her contact with Epstein stemmed from her husband and was not independent, while Rod-Larsen's lawyer told The Guardian he is confident of being cleared.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.