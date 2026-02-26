Kannada Film Director Kidnapped and Assaulted in Bengaluru; 11 Arrested Including Actor and Influencer

Police in Bengaluru have arrested 11 people, including a woman actor and social media influencer, in connection with the abduction, assault and robbery of Kannada film director T A Anish.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the accused allegedly attacked the filmmaker with hockey sticks and cricket stumps, robbed him of cash and gold ornaments, and moved him across multiple locations before releasing him.

The incident came to light after Anish filed a complaint at the Adugodi police station on February 11. Anish, who had recently shifted from Bengaluru to Mumbai, told police that he had remained in touch with a woman actor he knew in Indiranagar regarding the possible sale of his car.

According to investigators, the accused used this discussion to bring Anish back to Bengaluru. Police said he was called under the pretext of getting help to sell the vehicle.

On the night of February 9, Anish was allegedly kidnapped from within the limits of Adugodi police station. He was then taken to a house that falls under the jurisdiction of Byadarahalli police station, where he was kept confined.

Police said that five to six men assaulted Anish at the house using cricket stumps and hockey sticks. During the attack, the accused allegedly robbed him of the gold ornaments he was wearing and Rs 30,000 in cash.

After the initial assault, Anish was reportedly forced into a car and taken to Mandaragiri Hill near Panditanahalli. Police said two more individuals joined the group there and assaulted him again.

Following the complaint, a case of kidnapping and assault was registered at Adugodi police station. Based on multiple leads, police tracked down and arrested all 11 accused, including the woman actor.

During the investigation, police recovered six mobile phones believed to have been used in the crime, along with the stolen gold ornaments, cash and the car used to transport the victim. All the accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is continuing.

Police sources quoted by the newspaper said the crime appears to have been triggered by a financial dispute. Police said that Anish had differences with an investor linked to his upcoming Kannada film Jeevanada Bhashe, which is yet to be released. Another associate working with the investor is also believed to have played a role in planning the assault.

