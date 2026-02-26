'Train Jam, Road Jam, Bus Jam': Social Media Post Highlights Goraguntepalya Traffic Woes in Bengaluru

A social media post pointing out severe traffic congestion at Goraguntepalya Flyover in Bengaluru has caused discussion online, with users calling attention to what they describe as poor urban planning at one of the city's busiest junctions.

An X handle @bengalurupost1, shared a post describing the situation at the junction. The user wrote, “Only in Bengaluru: Train jam, Road jam, Bus jam. Welcome to Goraguntepalya Flyover, Bengaluru. Neither Railways nor GBA got it right. Skewed planning at its finest. Wait 10 years for Metro double-decker”? By then traffic will be 5x. Urban planning or urban patience test?”

The post also tagged civic and railway authorities.

Reacting to the post, many users shared their own experiences of congestion at the junction.

One user commented, “Reminds me of an old Bengaluru joke: Why was the moron standing at a signal with bread in one hand and hope in the other? He was waiting for a traffic jam!!.”

Another user wrote, “Military land, Metro and big private players nearby. Nothing can be done now. This junction is going to top Bangalore traffic soon. Silk board and Hebbal now eased out.”

A third response criticised planning at the location, stating, “This junction is like gateway to karnataka which is only connecting way to rest of the most karnataka districts!. But it's planned in worst way! No planning, no work on the ground to fix it, No underpass, no tunnel. Tunnel needed here first Mr.@DKShivakumar.”

Another commuter shared a daily experience, saying, “I see this every time I travel on that road around 9–9:30 AM. Goraguntepalya has become the new Silk Board — terrible traffic management. If you're coming from Mysore Road towards Hebbal, min wait is 35 minutes at the signal and crawl till the BEL underpass. Every single day.”

Some responses used humour to reflect frustration, with one user remarking, “Thts y shld always have jam bun when ur in bengaluru.”

Why Goraguntepalya Remains a Bottleneck

Goraguntepalya, located in north-west Bengaluru, is a major round-the-clock traffic choke point on Tumakuru Road (NH-75).

According to a report by The Times of India, the stretch connects the city to nearly 70% of Karnataka and serves as a key junction for traffic from the Outer Ring Road. Heavy vehicle flow, limited road infrastructure, and unresolved land acquisition issues often result in long traffic delays.

The junction connects Bengaluru city to more than 20 districts in Karnataka and also handles traffic from the CMTI signal and Tumakuru Road. For commuters travelling from Yeshwantpur, two prominent structures, a large hotel on one side and a religious establishment on the other, are often seen as contributing to congestion.

Traffic from outer ring road, Mangaluru-Bengaluru, Pune-Bengaluru Highway, Hebbal and Yeshwantpur merges at the junction.

