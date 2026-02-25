UGC Declares Bengaluru's Global Human Peace University As 'Fake' Institution, Warns Students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has listed Bengaluru-based ‘Global Human Peace University' located in Rajajinagar as a “fake university” and advised students not to take admissions.

In its social media post on X, the UGC announced that the university is neither recognised by UGC under Section 2(f) and Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, nor approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and any other statutory body. It informed students that this particular university is awarding degrees in violation of the UGC Act.

UGC said, "It is informed that Global Human Peace University is neither recognised by UGC under Section 2(f)/ Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 nor approved by AICTE and any other statutory body." Hence, it is not entitled to award any degree/diploma. Any degree/diploma awarded by this institute so far is not valid for higher education/government employment purposes.

In view of the above, students, parents and public at large are cautioned through this public notice 'NOT TO TAKE ADMISSION' in the above-mentioned self-styled institution. Taking admission in such self-styled institutions may jeopardize the career of the students. UGC added.

Last week UGC posted a list which named 32 institutions functioning as fraudulent universities throughout India. They caution that degrees awarded by these institutions hold no validity for employment or further education.

Delhi leads with the most offenders, tallying 12 such institutions, closely followed by Uttar Pradesh and other regions. Students are strongly advised to authenticate the accreditation status of universities prior to enrolling.

UGC warned students to check

