Social Media Platforms Should Give Fair Share Of Revenue To Content Creators, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged social media platforms to ensure a fair revenue distribution for content creators while speaking at the Digital News Publishers Association Conclave on Thursday.

He specified that the share should be fair for all creators irrespective of whether they are established news organisations or independent creators in remote regions.

"Social media platforms must also share revenue in a fair way with the people who are creating the content, whether it is news persons, conventional media, creators sitting in far-flung areas, influencers, the professors and researchers who are disseminating their work using the platforms," Vaishnaw stated.

Calling for equitable monetisation models across platforms he added, "Everywhere the principle now has to be set right."

While addressing the conclave Vaishnaw emphasised on the importance of trust. According to the minister, trust is the binding force of the various tangents of the human society including media, legislature and judiciary.

ALSO READ: Modi, Trump And More: Top 5 Global Leaders With Highest Number Of Instagram Followers

He highlighted that it has been under challenge lately and blamed deepfakes and disinformation available on the social media platforms for this hurdle.

Vaishnaw underlined that deepfakes, disinformation campaigns and synthetically generated videos are progressively undermining public faith in institutions, including media.

"The core tenet of trust is under threat. It is coming in different forms — deepfakes, things which have never happened anywhere; disinformation.. creating synthetically generated pictures of well respected people, creating videos which have no correlation to AI; and all that content, so-called content/news, when it reaches common people — they start questioning the basic structure of the society," Vaishnaw explained.

Further, the minister also pushed social media platforms to take responsibility for the content they host, including deepfakes and disinformation.

"Platforms must understand the importance of reinforcing trust in the institutions which human society has created over thousands of years. Platforms must take the responsibility for the content that is hosted by them," he emphasised.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi Becomes First World Leader To Cross 100 Million Instagram Followers

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.