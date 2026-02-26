PM Narendra Modi Becomes First World Leader To Cross 100 Million Instagram Followers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first world leader and politician to surpass 100 million followers on Instagram. With this accomplishment, PM Modi's follower count is more than double that of US President Donald Trump. Trump stands second with 43.2 million followers.

The gap widens further when compared to other global leaders. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's followers are 15 million while Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's follower count stands at 14.4 million. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan holds 11.6 million and Argentina's President Javier Milei records 6.4 million followers.

PM Modi joined Instagram in 2014. He has more than twice as many followers as US President Donald Trump… pic.twitter.com/86EBF0CdIb — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2026

The combined follower count of these five leaders remains lower than Modi's individual tally.



The achievement coincides with PM Modi's official visit to Israel, where he was recently conferred the Speaker of the Knesset Medal, the highest honour of the Israeli Parliament, recognising his role in strengthening bilateral ties.

The medal was conferred in recognition of the prime minister's exceptional contribution through his personal leadership to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel.

PM Modi is a rare world leader who has received top awards from both Israel and Palestine. In 2018, PM Modi was conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, which is the highest Palestinian honour for foreign leaders.

This is the latest addition to PM Modi's distinguished list of over 28 highest civilian awards from foreign nations, including recent honours such as Order of Oman and Ethiopia's Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia and Kuwait's Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer.

