Mobilise App Lab IPO Allotment Date: How To Check Status On NSE And Registrar Website

The share allotment status for the initial public offering (IPO) of Mobilise App Lab will be finalised on Feb. 26. According to NSE data, the NSE SME issue was subscribed 93.11 times on the third and last day of bidding on Feb. 25.

The Mobilise App Lab IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 20.1 crore. It comprised only a fresh issuance of 25 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 75 to Rs 80 per share.

The Mobilise App Lab IPO received bids for 16,74,44,800 shares against 17,98,400 shares on offer.

Investors who applied for the IPO can check the Mobilise App Lab IPO allotment status on the official websites of NSE and the issue registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.

How To Check the Mobilise App Lab IPO Allotment Status On the NSE

Go to the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here .

Select the issue type as 'Equity & SME IPO bid details.'

Choose " MOBILISE " from the dropdown menu for issue symbols.

Enter your application number and PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Click on the 'Submit' button to view your allotment status.

Steps To Check Mobilise App Lab IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services

Visit the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website here .

Click any of the three servers.

Select the company name as " Mobilise App Lab " from the dropdown list.

Choose any of these options: Application Number, Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Enter the relevant detail as per your selection.

Enter Captcha.

Click Search to view your allotment status.

Mobilise App Lab IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Mobilise App Lab IPO stood at Rs 7 per share on Feb. 26. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 87 per share at a premium of 8.75% over the upper band of the issue price of Rs 80 apiece.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Mobilise App Lab IPO: Listing Date

Shares of Mobilise App Lab Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on March 2. The company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on Feb. 27.

Mobilise App Lab IPO - Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund product development through talent hiring, business development and marketing activities, infrastructure and for general corporate purposes.

About Mobilise App Lab

Mobilise App Lab provides IT solutions for businesses across industries. Founded in 2012, the company offers innovative, scalable and secure IT products for the digital transformation of businesses.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

