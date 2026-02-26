Kaynes To Dixon: Motilal Oswal Lists Six Stocks To Buy In EMS Pack — Full List Inside

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Brokerage house Motilal Oswal expects strong growth momentum for its coverage universe of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies, projecting a 30% CAGR in aggregate revenue between FY25 and FY28.

According to the brokerage, the sector's outlook is supported by robust order inflows, sustained demand across key industries, and ongoing capacity expansions. The ramp‑up of both existing and newly commissioned facilities, along with the introduction of new product lines, is expected to further accelerate growth. Key verticals driving this momentum include railways, industrial infrastructure, clean energy, and communications, the report noted.

Motilal Oswal also anticipates meaningful improvement in profitability over the same period. With operating leverage kicking in as capacities scale up, the brokerage forecasts a combined Ebitda compound annual growth rate of nearly 36% during FY25–28, alongside a steady expansion in margin profiles of EMS players.

The brokerage believes the EMS sector remains well‑positioned to capitalise on structural demand trends and government-led manufacturing incentives, reinforcing its bullish outlook for the medium term.

