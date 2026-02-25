Fine Organic, Jubilant Ingrevia Top Anand Rathi's List In Chemical Pack — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Anand Rathi Report

Top Picks

Fine Organic Industries

Fine Organic is undergoing a significant capacity expansion with the India SEZ (JNPT) and US Phase-I projects set to commercialise 18-24 months post the Apr-25 EC, unlocking saturated domestic sites for higher-value products.

The SEZ land parcel exceeds all existing sites combined, while the US parcel is five times larger, providing long-term scale visibility. With US approvals in place, Phase-I is de-risked, paving the way for a faster Phase-II. Global validations support onboarding larger customers and deeper wallet share.

The US, ~26% of global additives market (vs India's <4%), offers a strong localisation opportunity given strict manufacturing date norms limiting ocean freight viability.

Despite near-term utilisation constraints, end-FY27/early-FY28 capacity addition underpins a multi-year growth runway.

Expansion is largely self-funded, supported by ~Rs 1,300 crore cash and ~Rs 900 crore expected FY26-27 cash generation (with project debt as needed).

At 28/24x FY27/28e EPS trough multiples, the brokerage maintain Buy rating on the stock with a 12-month target price of Rs 6,400, valuing it at 34x FY28e EPS.

Key Risks: US execution; SEZ timelines; and input volatility.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Anand Rathi Chemical Sector Report.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

