Five Stocks To Buy Today: Coal India, Canara Bank, Shriram Finance, And More

Brokerage firms and market analysts issued fresh trading ideas for today's session with opportunities across banking, metal, auto and energy counters. Most experts expect continued momentum in large-cap and mid-cap stocks. Here are the key intraday and short-term picks recommended by top analysts.

TVS Motor Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,939.50)

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital, recommends buying TVS Motor Company Ltd. at the current market price of Rs 3,930, with a stop-loss at Rs 3,860 and target price of Rs 4,100 and Rs 4,150.

Coal India Ltd. (CMP: 437.50)

Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research at Nirmal Bang, suggests buying Coal India Ltd. with a stop-loss at Rs 430 and a target price of Rs 452.

Vedanta Ltd. (CMP: Rs 728.50)

Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI RA, and Partner at BlueOak Wealth, advises buying Vedanta Ltd. at Rs 725–730, placing a stop-loss at Rs 700 and aiming for a target price of Rs 781.

Canara Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 158.99)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP Derivatives, Retail Research at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd., recommends buying Canara Bank between Rs 158–159, with a stop-loss at Rs 151.40 and a target price of Rs 175.

Shriram Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,085.00)

Nilesh Jain, VP & Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at Centrum Finverse Ltd., suggests buying Shriram Finance, with a stop-loss at Rs 1,065 and a target price of Rs 1,125.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

