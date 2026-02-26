India Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Defending Champions Fight For Semifinal Survival In Chennai

For those of you just catching up on the tournament, here's a breakdown into how India and Zimbabwe have fared so far in the tournament.
India’s journey to Chennai has been a tale of two halves. It began with a flawless, unbeaten run through the group stages followed by a jarring reality check.
After dominating Group A with four straight wins, including a clinical 61-run victory over Pakistan, the defending champions entered the Super 8s as heavy favourites. However, that momentum came to a screeching halt in Ahmedabad last Sunday. The Proteas exploited India’s middle-order vulnerabilities, bowling them out for just 111 after scoring 187/7 themselves, to secure a massive 76-run win.
That defeat didn't just end India’s record 12-match T20 World Cup winning streak, but it left them with significant damage to their NRR (-3.800), turning today’s fixture into an absolute must-win.
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, arrives as the tournament’s favourite Underdog story, having undergone a radical 24-month transformation after failing to qualify for the 2024 edition. The "Chevrons" stunned the cricketing world by topping Group B, securing historic wins against both Australia and co-hosts Sri Lanka.
However, they were brought back to earth by the West Indies in their Super 8 opener, conceding a massive 254 runs before being bowled out for just 147, leaving them with a NRR that's worse that India's at -5.350. That doesn't take anything away from the African nation who still remains a dangerous, tactically disciplined side.
Led by the evergreen Sikandar Raza and bolstered by one of the tournament's standout pacer Blessing Muzarabani (11 wickets), Zimbabwe aren't just here to make up the numbers.