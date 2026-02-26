Get App
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Defending Champions Fight For Semifinal Survival In Chennai

Follow the live score and updates from India's must-win Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.

Read Time: 2 mins
India Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Defending Champions Fight For Semifinal Survival In Chennai
Team India cannot afford any slip-ups in their quest to defend their title after facing defeat in their opening Super 8 match.
1 minute ago

Defending champions India arrive at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with no margin for error. Following a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad, Suryakumar Yadav's men find themselves in do-or-die territory in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. With a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -3.800, India's path to the semifinals is no longer just about winning, it is about a mathematical resurrection. To keep their campaign alive, India must not only overcome Zimbabwe but do so by a margin significant enough to repair the damage done to their NRR.

India currently sit in third place in Group 1 of the Super 8 stage. Zimbabwe are below them after a heavier defeat against West Indies left them with a negative NRR of -5.350. The Men in Blue need a win by a significant margin tonight or they'll hope South Africa win against the Windies, turning their final Super 8 clash against West Indies into a knock-out game.

We can expect a tactical overhaul in the Indian Playing XI after a dismal outing in Ahmedabad. Reports suggest Axar Patel will return for Washington Sundar to exploit the Chepauk 'Spin Trap,' while Sanju Samson is also rumored to return in a bid to give an underperforming middle-order a boost and provide better stability against Zimbabwe. 

Feb 26, 2026 17:31 (IST)
IND vs ZIM Live: Team India Will Be Without Rinku Singh For Today's Clash

India's Rinku Singh has left the ICC Men's T20 World Cup camp following a serious health emergency involving his father. His father, who is battling stage-4 liver cancer, is currently on ventilator support, according to an NDTV report. 

Read the full story here - What Happened To Rinku Singh's Father? India Player Leaves T20 World Cup Camp Due To Family Emergency

Feb 26, 2026 17:20 (IST)
WI vs SA Live Updates: Markram Off To A Flyer In Ahmedabad

The South African captain is in a mighty hurry to get to the semifinals, starting his innings with a vicious cut to find the boundary on the very first ball and he's been scoring at a canter in the powerplay. Aiden Markram has raced to 43* runs off just 20 balls having hit 6 fours and 2 sixes.

In stark contrast, Quinton de Kock has just 9* runs from off 11 balls, largely playing the role of spectator as his captain takes charge. The Proteas now need 124 runs from 90 balls after that quick start. 

South Africa 53/0 after five overs. 

Feb 26, 2026 17:03 (IST)
IND vs ZIM Live: How Did The Two Teams Get Here?

For those of you just catching up on the tournament, here's a breakdown into how India and Zimbabwe have fared so far in the tournament. 

India’s journey to Chennai has been a tale of two halves. It began with a flawless, unbeaten run through the group stages followed by a jarring reality check.

After dominating Group A with four straight wins, including a clinical 61-run victory over Pakistan, the defending champions entered the Super 8s as heavy favourites. However, that momentum came to a screeching halt in Ahmedabad last Sunday. The Proteas exploited India’s middle-order vulnerabilities, bowling them out for just 111 after scoring 187/7 themselves, to secure a massive 76-run win.

That defeat didn't just end India’s record 12-match T20 World Cup winning streak, but it left them with significant damage to their NRR (-3.800), turning today’s fixture into an absolute must-win. 

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, arrives as the tournament’s favourite Underdog story, having undergone a radical 24-month transformation after failing to qualify for the 2024 edition. The "Chevrons" stunned the cricketing world by topping Group B, securing historic wins against both Australia and co-hosts Sri Lanka.

However, they were brought back to earth by the West Indies in their Super 8 opener, conceding a massive 254 runs before being bowled out for just 147, leaving them with a NRR that's worse that India's at -5.350. That doesn't take anything away from the African nation who still remains a dangerous, tactically disciplined side.

Led by the evergreen Sikandar Raza and bolstered by one of the tournament's standout pacer Blessing Muzarabani (11 wickets), Zimbabwe aren't just here to make up the numbers.

Feb 26, 2026 16:54 (IST)
WI vs SA Live Updates: West Indies Recover To Post 176/8 After 20 Over

South Africa had West Indies on the ropes in their Super 8 clash at Ahmedabad, with the Men in Maroon struggling at 83/7 in the 11th over. However, an impressive 89-run stand off just 57 balls for the 8th wicket by Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd has given the Windies some hope in this game. 

Holder (49) and Shepherd (52*) were the only men to post significant contributions with Brandon King (21) the next highest scorer as West Indies reached 176/8 after 20 overs. It was Shepherd's maiden T20I fifty, which along with Holder's contribution could prove massively significant. 

Lungi Ngidi was the chief tormentor for the Windies with 3/30 with Kagiso Rabada (2/22) and Corbin Bosch (2/31) the other bowlers who chipped in with wickets. 

Marco Jansen was expensive, going for 23 runs in his final over as he finished wicketless with figures of 0/50. 

Feb 26, 2026 16:34 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe Live: Men In Blue's Razor-Thin Path to the Semis

India’s survival in the 2026 T20 World Cup now hinges on a complex war on two fronts involving both on-field dominance and external results. Following their 76-run hammering by South Africa, the Men in Blue sit in third place of Group 1 with a Net Run Rate of -3.800. To advance, India essentially needs two things to happen:

Firstly, the Net Run Rate: If India bat first against Zimbabwe, they need to win by at least 77 runs to move their NRR into positive territory after two Super 8 matches. If India bat second the math gets more complicated as they'll need to win with overs to spare to boost their NRR. The chase will have to be aggressive and almost one-sided to bring their NRR into the positive. 

Second, a Windies Defeat: India's chances take a massive boost if the West Indies falter. Currently, the Proteas are doing India a massive favor in Ahmedabad, having reduced the Windies to a shaky 129/7 in 16 overs. If the Windies lose that will keep them on 2 points, which India can match if they win against Zimbabwe. That would turn their final Super 8 outing against the West Indies into a straight-forward knockout game on March 1. 

