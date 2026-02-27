Tram Derails In Downtown Milan; One Killed, 40 Injured

At least one person was killed, while around 40 others were injured, one of them critically, after a tram derailed in Central Milan on Friday, news agency Reuters reported.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital, while the identity of the slain person is yet to be ascertained by the authorities. The incident has been reported from Vittorio Veneto Street, one of the city's key downtown corridors.

The tram is said to be one of the newest models in operation in Milan. “The tram came off the tracks and crashed into the window of a shop,” the spokesperson, Vittorio Di Giacomo, told Reuters.

Local emergency services have rushed to the scene, where at least 13 ambulances are busy relocating the injured to the hospital. Reuters has quoted an eyewitness as saying that the Civil Protection teams have set up a tent to assist the injured.

ATM, the Milan Transport Company, has expressed deep shock over the accident. The company has expressed its sympathy with all those who have affected by the accident.

ATM has maintained that they were working with judicial authorities to understand what caused the accident.

ALSO READ: US To Cut Tariffs On Imported Pasta, Italy Foreign Ministry Says

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.