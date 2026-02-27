T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Top Performers: Jacks, Ahmed Star As England Thwart New Zealand

England's flawless Super 8 run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 continued in Colombo, powered by a dream debut by Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks' record-equalling fourth Player of the Match performance, leaving New Zealand vulnerable to being caught by Pakistan in the race to the semifinals.

The R. Premadasa Stadium played host to the intense low-scoring showdown on February 27, as an already qualified England were relentless against New Zealand, who needed a win to secure their passage to the final four. The result means Pakistan can now overtake the Kiwis to grab the final qualification spot on Net Run Rate if they defeat Sri Lanka by at least 65 runs (if batting first) or chase down their target within 12.4 overs when the two sides meet in Pallekele for their final Super 8 outing on February 28.

After posting 159/7, New Zealand seemed in control with England needing 43 runs from the final 18 balls to win. However, a clinical late burst from the Three Lions, led by Ahmed and Jacks saw England seal a four-wicket victory, with three balls to spare.

The result means that for New Zealand, the waiting game now begins. They must rely on Sri Lanka to do them a massive favour against Pakistan to know their fate in the tournament.

Here are the standout performers who headlined the drama in Colombo:

1. Rehan Ahmed | England - 2/28 & 19* (7): Making his tournament debut, the young leg-spinner enjoyed a dream start by picking up a wicket with his very first ball in the World Cup. Facing Rachin Ravindra, Ahmed fired down a googly that the Kiwi batter tried to launch out of the park, only to find the man at deep midwicket. Ahmed also castled Cole McConchie in the final over of the innings to finish with impressive bowling figures of 2/28 from 3 overs.

The 21-year-old didn't stop there. Walking out to bat with his team needing 43 runs from 19 deliveries, Ahmed showcased his all-round value with a blistering unbeaten cameo. Striking at a staggering 271, his 19* off just 7 balls provided the late burst needed to douse New Zealand's hopes.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Have Slimmer Of Hope As England Beat New Zealand

2. Will Jacks | England - 2/23 & 32* (18)

Will Jacks is officially having a historic World Cup. By picking up his fourth Player of the Match award of the campaign, he became only the second man in history to achieve the feat at a single T20 World Cup, joining Australian legend Shane Watson (2012).

Jacks was the ultimate thorn in the Kiwis' side, first stifling their momentum with the ball to claim 2/23. He then returned to anchor the back end of the chase with a composed, unbeaten 32* off 18 balls, proving once again why he is the tactical heartbeat of this England side.

3. Glenn Phillips | New Zealand - 39 (28) & A ‘Catch Of The Tournament' Contender

On a difficult, sluggish Colombo track, Phillips was the lone warrior for the Black Caps. His 39 included four boundaries and a massive six, and he looked set for a grandstand finish until he was cleaned up in the 18th over by Will Jacks while attempting to go big.

He didn't rest on his laurels with the bat, putting in the work in the field to remind everyone of his all-round value. Fielding at deep mid-wicket, Phillips produced a world-class diving catch to dismiss Jacob Bethell in the 9th over. Dashing forward from the deep midwicket area, he put in an excellent forward dive, to snatch the ball just inches off the ground, rolling his body perfectly to ensure the ball stayed secure.

It was a catch that few others in world cricket could attempt, adding to his already impressive highlight reel of ‘Catch of the Tournament' contenders.

It's that man again! ????



Glenn Phillips pulls off an insane catch to send Jacob Bethell back to the pavilion. ????



ICC Men's #T20WorldCup, SUPER 8, #ENGvNZ | LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/ueqfaabxcO pic.twitter.com/af1n7G5DIb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 27, 2026

ALSO READ | UCL 2026 Draw Highlights: A Look At This Season's Most Dramatic UCL Round of 16 Ties

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.