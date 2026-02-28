'No Endless War': JD Vance Says Any US Strike On Iran Won't Spiral Into Long Conflict

Vice President JD Vance has asserted that even if President Donald Trump authorises fresh military strikes on Iran, there is "no chance" the United States would be drawn into a prolonged Middle East war.

In an interview with The Washington Post aboard Air Force Two, Vance said the president is weighing both military and diplomatic options to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. However, he firmly rejected suggestions from some foreign policy experts that any escalation could spiral into a years-long conflict.

"The idea that we're going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight there is no chance that will happen," Vance told the newspaper, as he returned to Washington from an event in Wisconsin.

He acknowledged that he does not know what course Trump will ultimately take, outlining possibilities ranging from targeted military action "to ensure Iran isn't going to get a nuclear weapon," to resolving "the problem diplomatically."

"I think we all prefer the diplomatic option," Vance said. "But it really depends on what the Iranians do and what they say."

A Skeptic Of Foreign Interventions

A 41-year-old Marine veteran who served in the Iraq War, Vance has previously described himself as someone who was "lied to" about the rationale for the US invasion of Iraq. He reiterated that he remains a "skeptic of foreign military interventions," a stance he believes is consistent with Trump's worldview.

"I do think we have to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. I also think that we have to avoid overlearning the lessons of the past," Vance said.

"Just because one president screwed up a military conflict doesn't mean we can never engage in military conflict again. We've got to be careful about it, but I think the president is being careful."

Vance noted that previous operations including last year's action in Iran and the January capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro were "very clearly defined," implying that any future action would similarly have limited and specific objectives.

Rising Regional Tensions

The remarks come amid ongoing talks between US and Iranian officials in Geneva, which mediators said would continue next week after no breakthrough was achieved. At the same time, Washington has significantly increased its military presence around Iran, one of the largest regional deployments in over two decades, comparable to levels seen before the Iraq War in 2003.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem has authorised the voluntary departure of nonessential staff and their families due to "safety risks." Earlier, nonessential personnel at the US Embassy in Beirut were ordered to leave Lebanon, reflecting growing concerns about potential regional spillover.

Trump has also publicly floated the idea of regime change in Iran, saying earlier this month that removing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei "would be the best thing that could happen".

