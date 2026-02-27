'Leave Israel While Flights Are Available': US Embassy Alerts Citizens Amid Iran Tensions

The United States Embassy in Jerusalem has authorised the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and their families from the Mission in Israel, amid heightened tensions with Iran.

The travel advisory by the US embassy in Jerusalem was issued on Friday, and states “safety risks” as the reason for authorising departure of non-emergency government personnel.

The advisory has also asked US citizens to avoid travelling to certain areas of Israel, including the Old City of Jerusalem, and the West Bank. “The US Embassy may further prohibit US government employees and their family members from travelling to certain parts of Israel,” the advisory read. “Persons may wish to consider leaving Israel while commercial flights are available.”

The advisory has cited “Terrorism and Civil Unrest” as a reason for asking US government employees to reconsider travelling towards the Old City of Jerusalem and the West Bank.

"In response to security incidents and without advance notice, the U.S. Embassy may further restrict or prohibit U.S. government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas of Israel, the Old City of Jerusalem, and the West Bank. Persons may wish to consider leaving Israel while commercial flights are available," it stated.

The embassy has further told the US government employees to not travel to Gaza “due to terrorism and armed conflict and within 11.3 km or 7 miles of the Gaza Periphery”; Northern Israel “within 4 kilometers or 2.5 miles of the Lebanese and Syrian borders due to continued military presence and activity”; and The Egyptian border “within 2.4km or 1.5 miles, except for the Taba crossing, which is open.”

“Terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continue plotting possible attacks in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities,” the advisory read.

It added that the security environment is complex and can change quickly, and violencecan occur in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza without warning.

“Increased regional tensions can cause airlines to cancel and/or curtail flights,” the advisory read. It is an important advisory, and might provide a peek into what is to come. The talks in Geneva, between Iran and the US, have concluded without a deal being clinched.

Trump has already warned Iran of “consequences” if a deal is not finalised. The tensions have further flared after talks, as uncertainty looms large in the Middle East, amid a massive military buildup by the United States. Israel is very much a part of the whole nuclear conundrum between the US and Iran. White House sources have been indicating that Israel is an active part of the US offensive against Iran.

Israel has already carried out bombings against Tehran last June. However, the White House officials have told media outlets that this time around, the force of any action against Iran is going to be more severe than last June. Meanwhile, the Trump administration sent a group of F-22 Raptor jets to Israel on Tuesday, marking the deployment of these jets for the first time in the region.

