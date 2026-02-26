Geneva Talks: Uranium Enrichment Sovereign Right, Says Iran

Following the three-hour indirect talks between Iran and the United States (US) in Geneva, Tehran has maintained that its proposal is focused mainly on lifting US sanctions and dealing with US concerns, while rejecting the dismantling of nuclear facilities.

Iran's official IRNA news agency has said that the negotiating teams have left the Omani Consulate, where talks were held for "internal consultations" after three hours of indirect contacts mediated by Omani Foreign Minister, Al-Busaidi. "We will resume talks later today. We hope to achieve further progress," Al-Busaidi was quoted as saying by the IRNA news.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera quoted an Iranian official as saying that "important" and "practical" proposals were advanced during negotiations this morning. "Our proposal for a solution includes technical and practical tracks, and data that prove we do not want a nuclear weapon," the official told Al Jazeera, adding that Uranium enrichment was Tehran's sovereign right.

The official, however, added that Tehran has offered a temporary freeze on enrichment of Uranium for a limited period. He asserted that Tehran's proposal for a solution at Geneva does not include any ideas regarding their missile system and defence programmes.

"The principle of zeroing enrichment forever, dismantling nuclear facilities and transferring Uranium stockpiles is completely rejected," the official said. He confirmed that Tehran's proposal included reducing uranium stockpiles to low-enrichment levels under IAEA supervision and included an aspect of achieving "common interests", especially in the economic dimension.

"Pur proposal is politically serious and technically creative. It includes everything that is needed to reach an agreement immediately," the official said. This is the third phase of talks between the two countries, and comes amid a massive military buildup by the United States in the Middle East. Trump has been vocal about dealing with Iran militarily if an agreement is not reached soon.

The White House sources have been saying that a strike on Iran was "imminent" and will be a joint operation between the United States and Israel. "It will be bigger than the strikes carried out by Israel in Tehran last June", several media outlets have quoted White House officials as saying.

Tehran, meanwhile, has remained defiant and has said it will take any military action, including limited strikes, as an "act of aggression" while maintaining that the acts of aggression will be met with the force that is befitting the response of a sovereign nation.

