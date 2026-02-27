Fino Payments Bank MD And CEO Rishi Gupta Arrested Under GST Act; CFO Ketan Merchant Appointed As Head

Rishi Gupta, the MD and CEO of the Fino Payments Bank, was arrested on Friday under the CGST, SGST act. The information was disclosed by the bank in exchange filings under regulation 30 of the SEBI listing regulations.



The bank said that the investigation relates to business partner of the Bank and not related to the GST compliance of the Bank. It added that it is actively taking appropriate measures to address and overcome the above situation.



It further informed that it has appointed Ketan Merchant, the Chief Financial Officer, as head of the organisation to carry on and oversee the day-to-day operations.

ALSO READ: IDFC First Bank Fraud: How Four Arrested Accused, Including Ex-Employees, Executed Scam



Merchant will oversee the operations in the absence of the MD and CEO, until otherwise resolved by the board or till Gupta resumes office.



"The Bank is co-operating with the authorities to provide all the necessary information. Presently there is no impact on the Bank. In case of any impact in the future, appropriate disclosure will be made to the stock exchanges," Fino Payments said.



The lender stated that none of the bank's officials are involved and officials of the Bank are cooperating with the investigation.

ALSO READ: BofA Cuts IDFC First Bank Target Price, Downgrades Rating After Fraud Case



"The matter remains under review. Any further material development in this regard will be disclosed in due course."



The lender received 'in-principle' approval from the Reserve Bank of India to transition into a small finance bank in December 2025.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.