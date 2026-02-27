'Not A Clean Chit': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Takes Jibe At Relief To Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while reacting to the discharge given to Arvind Kejriwal and others by a Delhi court in the excise policy case, said it cannot be considered as a clean chit.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the Delhi CM remarked that Kejriwal "has not been handed a clean chit", adding that the court has just found insufficient evidence in the case.

Gupta went on to pose questions regarding corruption charges surrounding the Aam Aadmi Party leader. Even as a court in Delhi discharged the former Delhi chief minister, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the liquor policy case, Gupta asked why the excise policy (2021-22) was withdrawn immediately after a probe was launched.

ALSO READ: Delhi Court Discharges Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia In CBI Excise Case

The excise policy was retracted in July 2022 by the then AAP government led by Kejriwal, after a CBI probe was launched into alleged irregularities and corruption in its formulation and execution.

Gupta also took a dig at the AAP convener over his claims of having a "reputation of being honest the entire life", saying he was used to living in "Sheesh Mahal" and flying in jets, all the while calling himself a common man.

"You don't feel like staying outside the Sheesh Mahal. After (losing in) Delhi, you are living in the Sheesh Mahal of Punjab. You don't prefer travelling except in jets, and you call yourself an honest ordinary man," Gupta said while talking to NDTV.

The Delhi CM was referring to controversies surrounding Kejriwal living in a "lavish" bungalow in Delhi during his tenure as chief minister, and now allegedly using the AAP-ruled Punjab government's plane to travel for campaigning in other states.

From time to time, the high court and the Supreme Court have flagged concern over this, she pointed, and claimed that evidence of money laundering has been traced by probe agencies.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.