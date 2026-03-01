Iran Confirms Supreme Leader Khamenei's Demise, Vows To Continue Fight Against US, Israel

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been "martyred" in the joint US-Israeli offensive, according to statements issued by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the state-run media. The confirmation came hours after US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed to have "eliminated" the Iranian regime's head.

"Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei martyred in US-Israeli attacks on Iran," the state-run Press TV posted on social media.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps also confirmed the demise of Khamenei. "His martyrdom at the hands of the most wicked terrorists and executioners of humanity is itself a sign of the righteousness of this great leader and the acceptance of his sincere services. Martyrdom in the path of Islam and great Iran is a sign of victory and nearness to the ultimate goal."

"With the martyrdom and return to God of Imam Khamenei (may God be pleased with him), his path and legacy will not cease; rather, they will continue with greater strength and magnificence. This martyrdom will make our nation even more resolute in continuing the luminous path of our beloved Imam Khamenei," it added.

"The criminal and terrorist act of the malicious governments of the United States and the Zionist regime constitutes a clear violation of religious, moral, legal, and international norms. Therefore, the hand of vengeance of the Iranian nation, in imposing severe, decisive, and regret-inducing punishment upon the killers of the Imam of the Ummah, will not release them from its grasp," the statement added.

