'Khamenei Is Dead': Trump Claims Iranian Supreme Leader Killed In Joint US-Israeli Strike

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed in the joint strike carried out by the American and Israeli forces on Saturday.

"Khamenei, one of the most evil people in history, is dead. This is not only justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Follow live updates on US-Iran war here

"Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei..." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/oXZTFGg5pS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2026

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he "believes" Khamenei was killed in the air strikes in Tehran. "...the compound of the tyrant Ali Khamenei was destroyed in the heart of Tehran... and there are many signs that this tyrant is no longer alive," he said in a speech.

Iran's state-linked news agencies have categorically denied the reports of Ali Khamenei's death, claiming that he remains firmly in command, and is taking decisions related to Tehran's retaliation against the US and Israel.

At least two Iranian lawmakers have also rejected Trump and Netanyahu's claim of killing Khamenei, Al Jazeera reported. However, there has been no statement or footage officially issued to contradict Washington or Tel Aviv.

Notably, the first wave of US-Israeli strikes on Saturday targeted Tehran's Pasteur neighbourhood, where the compound of Iran's supreme leader is located, along with certain military headquarters.

Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards Commander Mohammad Pakpour were among those senior officials who were killed in the strikes, news agency Reuters reported on Saturday, citing sources.

If Khamenei's death is confirmed, this would mark the most lethal blow of the Islamic regime in Iran in its 47 years of existence. The move may also lead to the hardline Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps taking control of the Iranian regime.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.