'Deeply Concerned': India Issues First Statement Over Situation In Iran, Gulf Region After Strikes On Tehran

India on Saturday said that it is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region after the US and Israel launched strikes on Tehran.



"We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.



The MEA stated that India's Missions in the region are in touch with nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the Missions, and follow local security guidance.



The strikes were reported across Iran, while initial strikes took place near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Following the strikes, US President Donald Trump posted a video on his Truth Social handle and said that the US had begun major combat operations in Iran.



Trump called the attacks on Iran 'a noble mission,'and asked Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to lay down their arms and have complete immunity or face 'certain death'.



Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Iran issued an advisory for its citizens, urging them to exercise “utmost caution” and "remain indoors as far as possible” amid the ongoing regional tensions.



"In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise the utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible,” the embassy said in a post on X.



The Indian nationals may also consider monitor news, maintain social awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of india, the advisory said.

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv also advised its citizens to register with it immediately to facilitate swift assistance after the country launched a joint attack with the US against Iran.

"Indian nationals residing in Israel who have not yet registered with the Embassy are requested to kindly do so using the link below: https://indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_nationa," said a post by the mission on its official X handle.

"Registration will enable the Embassy to contact you promptly and provide necessary updates and assistance during the developing situation," it said.

