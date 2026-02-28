Who Is Mohammad Pakpour? Israel Claims Revolutionary Guard Commander Killed In Iran Strikes

Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in strikes by Israel and the US on Saturday, Feb. 28, reported Israeli broadcaster N12.

Israel and the US launched 'Operation Roaring Lion' to "degrade the Iranian terrorist regime and to remove existential threats to Israel over time," as per the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The strikes by Israel and the US targeted Iran's leadership and plunged the Middle East into a new conflict, which US President Donald Trump said would end a security threat to the country and provide Iranians a chance to topple their rulers. In response, Tehran launched missiles at Israel, while explosions were also heard in nearby oil-producing Gulf Arab countries.

Who Was Mohammad Pakpour?

Being among the most powerful men in Iran, Pakpour was appointed as the new commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in June last year. This came after the killing of Hossein Salami in Israeli airstrikes.

Also Read | Where Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Explosions Reported Near Supreme Leader's Office As Israel And US Strike Iran

At that time, he was directed to "enhance the capabilities, readiness, and internal cohesion" of the IRGC.

IRGC is considered one of the most powerful branches of the Iranian armed forces. It is independent of Iran's regular army and remains accountable only to the office of the Supreme Leader.

Being tasked with protecting Iran's political system, it wields extensive authority across the Islamic Republic's security structure, which includes oversight of its missile capabilities as well as a wide network of allied armed groups beyond its borders.

Last month, Pakpour had warned the US and Israel that his force is “more ready than ever, finger on the trigger”. Nournews, a news outlet close to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, reported that Pakpour has warned the two countries “to avoid any miscalculation.”

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard and Iran stand more ready than ever, finger on the trigger, to execute the orders and directives of the Commander-in-Chief,” Nournews quoted Pakpour as saying.

According to Iran's Press TV, Pakpour was born in 1961 in central Iran's Arak and holds a master's degree in geography from the University of Tehran. He has a PhD in political geography from Tarbiat Modares University.

He joined the IRGC Quds Force after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and was soon deployed to combat terrorist groups in Iran's Kurdistan region. He commanded several frontline divisions during the 'Imposed War' in the 1980s.

In 2009, Pakpour was appointed as the commander of the IRGC Ground Forces.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.