US-Israel Attack Iran: Full List Of Airspaces Affected In 11 Countries; 57 flights cancelled at Mumbai airport

Aviation watchdog DGCA on Saturday advised airlines to avoid airspaces of 11 countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, till March 2.

The countries are Iran, Israel, Lebanon, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar.

Many airspaces are already shut in the wake of the attacks on Iran by Israel and the US on Saturday. Indian airlines have suspended their services to the Middle East.

The advisory has been issued in alignment with international safety standards and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency's Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB), the regulator said.

The watchdog has asked airlines to refrain from operating within the 11 affected airspaces at all flight levels and altitudes.

ALSO READ: 'Deeply Concerned': India Issues First Statement Over Situation In Iran, Gulf Region After Strikes On Tehran

Carriers have been asked to closely monitor all updated Aeronautical Information Publications (AIPs) and Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) issued by the affected countries and national authorities.

"This advisory is effective immediately and remains valid until March 02, 2026, unless reviewed or superseded by further developments," DGCA said in the advisory.

As many as 57 flights of both domestic and international airlines were cancelled at Mumbai International Airport till 5.45 pm on Saturday due to various NOTAMs for West Asia and airspace closure, a source has said.

The cancelled flights include 24 arrivals and 33 departures, he said.

ALSO READ: US, Israel Attack Iran: Trump Issues 'Certain Death' Warning'; Khamenei Targeted In Strikes — What We Know

Multiple airspaces have been closed in the wake of the attacks on Iran by Israel and the US.

"A total of 57 flights, including 24 arrivals and 33 departures, were cancelled at Mumbai airport by various airlines till 5.45 pm on Saturday due to various NOTAMs and airspace closure," said a source.

NOTAM is issued when a specific airspace needs to be cleared of civilian air traffic.

Following the fresh developments, the government reviewed the preparedness of aviation stakeholders and asked airlines to ensure timely rerouting, diversion of flights wherever required in accordance with safety protocols.

The DGCA in an urgent safety advisory to domestic air operators and other stakeholders also advised them to refrain from operating within the affected airspace at all flight levels and altitudes.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.