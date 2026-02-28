Explosion, Fire As Dubai's Palm Jumeirah Hit By Iranian Missile Debris; Burj Khalifa Evacuated, Airport Shut — Video

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, a luxury hotel on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai was reportedly struck by an Iranian drone, resulting in injuries and significant damage.

Tehran is said to have begun targeting Israeli and US-linked assets across Middle Eastern countries in retaliation for strikes on Tehran and other locations.

Iran launched coordinated missile and drone attacks across the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar. Several videos and images circulating on social media appear to show explosions and air defence activity in multiple locations.

One widely shared video purportedly captures the moment a drone struck the hotel in Palm Jumeirah, showing a large fireball and the immediate aftermath.

The Dubai media office confirmed an "incident" in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area.

One widely shared video purportedly captures the moment a drone struck the hotel in Palm Jumeirah, showing a large fireball and the immediate aftermath.

More angles from the incident on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai show chaos, sirens, and stunned onlookers as emergency crews rushed to the scene. Authorities are yet to release an official statement.

Fire video from the upscale Palm Jumeirah neighbourhood, Dubai, shows what could be burning debris from an intercepted missile.

"Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and the site has been secured."

The media office said that Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control.

"Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities. The safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors remain the highest priority."

Stating that the authorities continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the public, the media office said, "The public is urged to remain calm, rely solely on verified information from official sources, and refrain from circulating videos or images on social media. Further updates will be provided as they become available."

Meanwhile, the authorities also evacuated Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

Emergency teams cleared the 828-meter tower after sirens went off in parts of the city and residents reported multiple blasts, reported Turkey Today, citing Yedioth Ahronoth.

Dubai Airport Shut

The Dubai Airport confirmed that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice.

"Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights. We appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Further updates will be provided as we continue to monitor the situation."

Earlier, the UAE's Ministry of Defence said it intercepted several Iranian missiles targeting the country and confirmed missile debris in a residential area. “The missile debris also resulted in some damage to infrastructure,” it added.

