West Bengal SIR 2026: Steps To Check Your Name Online In Final Voter List

The Election Commission of India is all set to publish the final electoral rolls for West Bengal on Saturday.

This comes after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the objection by the West Bengal government over the training module issued by the electoral body for judicial officers deployed in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the poll-bound state.

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Election Commission and Mamata Banerjee-led government, the apex court had issued an "extraordinary" direction for deployment of serving and former district judges to assist the poll panel in the SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

Besides this, the top court even permitted the Election Commission to publish a draft list of voters in the state by Feb. 28, besides allowing the panel to further issue supplementary lists later.

What's SIR 2.0 And Why Is It Needed?

In simple terms, it is a more thorough version of voter-list revision that goes beyond regular updates. It involves house-to-house enumeration and provides fresh verification to ensure that only eligible voters are registered, while those who are ineligible — duplicate, migrated or dead — are removed.

Among the 12 states and Union Territories where the exercise is being conducted include Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Defending the exercise, the poll panel earlier stated that electoral rolls need to be revised fully due to large-scale migration, urbanisation, duplication of entries (people who remain registered in more than one place), death of voters, and other changes. The last national-level SIR was held over two decades ago between 2002 and 2004.

Voters can check whether their names appear on the list or not by following some simple steps. For this, voters have multiple options like the ECINET mobile app or visiting the official website at voters.eci.gov.in. They can also visit ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in or contact their BLO for this.

West Bengal Electoral Roll: Steps To Check Name

Step 1: Visit the official website of Election Commission at voters.eci.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Download Electoral Roll' option under 'Services' section.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Select key details on the portal — State: West Bengal; Year of Revision: 2026; Roll Type: SIR Final Roll 2026; District: Mention your district; Assembly Constituency: Provide your Assembly constituency; Language: As preferred.

Enter the captcha code.

Choose your polling station name from the list.

Select the "Download Selected PDFs" option to access the voter list.

