Trump Flags Rising Risk Of Wider Middle East Conflict Amid Iran Tensions

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the risk of a broader conflict in the Middle East is possible if the nuclear negotiations with Iran fails and the US chooses military option. "There's always a risk... It would be wonderful if they negotiate in good faith and conscience. But they are not getting there," the leader told reporters.

The remarks come amid ongoing talks between US and Iranian officials in Geneva, which mediators said would continue next week after no breakthrough was achieved. At the same time, Washington has significantly increased its military presence around Iran, one of the largest regional deployments in over two decades, comparable to levels seen before the Iraq War in 2003.

"We haven't made a final decision (on Iran). We're not exactly happy with the way they're negotiating. They cannot have nuclear weapons," Trump said.

On Friday, Vice President JD Vance asserted that even if Trump authorises fresh military strikes on Iran, there is "no chance" the US would be drawn into a prolonged Middle East war.

In an interview with The Washington Post aboard Air Force Two, Vance said the president is weighing both military and diplomatic options to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. However, he firmly rejected suggestions from some foreign policy experts that any escalation could spiral into a years-long conflict.

"The idea that we're going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight there is no chance that will happen," Vance told the newspaper, as he returned to Washington from an event in Wisconsin.

No Inspection At Nuclear Sites

Iran has denied inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency access to nuclear facilities hit during a 12-day conflict involving Israel and the United States in June, deepening uncertainty over Tehran's enriched uranium stockpiles and heightening global concern.

According to a confidential IAEA report circulated among member states and reviewed by the Associated Press, the Vienna-based watchdog said it has not been allowed to visit any of Iran's four officially declared enrichment plants since the strikes in June.

Meanwhile, countries including the US, UK and China evacuated embassy staff in the Middle East and issued travel advisories amid concerns about a regional conflict. The US Embassy in Jerusalem has authorised the voluntary departure of nonessential staff and their families due to "safety risks." Earlier, nonessential personnel at the US Embassy in Beirut were ordered to leave Lebanon, reflecting growing concerns about potential regional spillover.

The UK, China, India and others have also advised citizens or diplomats to leave some parts of the Middle East.

Australia, Poland, Finland, Sweden and Singapore are among the nations advising citizens to leave the region. The UK also said it's temporarily withdrawing diplomatic staff from Iran.

