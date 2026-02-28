Trump Administration Seeks Delay In Tariff Refund Court Fight

The Trump administration is seeking to delay court proceedings over whether it must refund importers billions of dollars in tariffs recently struck down by the US Supreme Court, marking a contentious start to the next phase of the legal fight.

The government wants to wait as long as four months before reviving litigation before the US Court of International Trade on the refund question, according to a filing from the Justice Department late Friday. The government lawyers criticized attorneys for companies in one of the lead cases for pressing to reopen the legal wrangling as soon as possible.

“Complexity in the future counsels appropriately careful process, not breakneck speed,” the government said.

ALSO READ: Uniform US Tariff Would Benefit Some Asia-Pacific Economies: Moody's Analytics

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.