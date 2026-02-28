March Calendar 2026: Holi, Eid, International Women's Day And More; Check Full List Of Events And Days

The festivities in March will kick off with Holi on March 3. It will be followed by International Women's Day and World Tuberculosis Day. The month also includes several scheduled global events. In India, festivals like Holi, Ugadi, Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti will be marked in March. For Muslims, the holy month of Ramadan will come to an end, leading to the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Apart from that, observances like International Women's Day, International Day of Action for Rivers and World Consumer Rights Day will be observed. International Women's Day on March 8 sheds light on issues such as gender equality and reproductive rights. National Vaccination Day, marked on March 16, aims to raise awareness about immunisation practices and the importance of vaccines in public health policies.

Events held on World Down Syndrome Day, World Tuberculosis Day and Purple Day of Epilepsy strive to educate the public about different health issues, and how governments, individuals and organisations must come together to reduce the stigma around these matters.

In terms of sporting events, the T20 World Cup Final 2026 will be played on March 8. For cricket fans, the excitement does not end here as the Indian Premier League is set to start on March 26.

List Of Important Days In March 2026

March 1: Zero Discrimination Day, World Civil Defence Day, Self-Injury Awareness Day

March 2: Holika Dahan

March 3: World Wildlife Day, World Hearing Day, Holi (2nd Day)

March 4: Holi, National Safety Day, (2nd Day)

March 6: Employee Appreciation Day

March 8: International Women's Day, T20 World Cup 2026 Final

March 9: No Smoking Day (Second Wednesday of March)

March 10: CISF Raising Day

March 12: Mauritius Day

March 13: Chapchar Kut

March 14: Pi Day, International Day of Action for Rivers

March 15: World Consumer Rights Day

March 16: National Vaccination Day

March 18: Ordnance Factories Day (India)

March 19: Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day

March 20: International Day of Happiness, World Sparrow Day, Hindi New Year

March 21: World Forestry Day, World Down Syndrome Day, World Poetry Day, Eid-ul-Fitr (expected date)

March 22: World Water Day

March 23: World Meteorological Day

March 24: World Tuberculosis Day

March 25: International Day of Solidarity with Detained Staff

March 26: Purple Day of Epilepsy, Ram Navami, IPL 2026 Start

March 27: World Theatre Day

March 31: Mahavir Jayanti

