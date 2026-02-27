Bank Holidays Next Week: Holi, Attukal Pongala, Yaosang To Impact Services — Check Complete List

Banks in several states and Union Territories are likely to remain closed on three days during the first week of March. Between March 2 and March 4, many parts of the country will observe Holi and related festivities. During the same time, Kerala will celebrate the Attukal Pongala festival, while Manipur will mark Yaosang. In addition to these state-specific holidays, banks will also remain closed on one Sunday during the week.

March 1-7 Bank Holiday Schedule:

March 2: Banks will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh on account of Holika Dahan, marking the beginning of Holi festivities.

March 3: Banking services will be unavailable in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Telangana, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh due to Holi (Second Day), also observed as Dol Jatra, Dhulandi and Attukal Pongala in different parts of the country.

March 4: Banks will stay shut in Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh, for Holi / Dhuleti / Yaosang (Second Day) celebrations.

Customers are advised to check the regional holiday calendar and plan their bank visits, as branch services will remain closed on the above holidays. However, digital banking services will continue without disruption. Customers can use UPI, net banking, ATM services and other online facilities on all days, including holidays.

ALSO READ: Is Holi On March 3 Or 4? Check Holi 2026 Date In Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat And Other States

Other Bank Holidays In March 2026

As per the official holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in several states and Union Territories will remain closed on multiple days in March, apart from the holidays falling in the first week. Other listed occasions include Ram Navami, Id-Ul-Fitr, Chapchar Kut, Shab-I-Qadr and Mahavir Jayanti, depending on the state concerned.

Here are the other bank holidays in March 2026:

March 13: Banks in Mizoram will remain closed to observe Chapchar Kut, a major harvest festival.

March 17: Jammu and Kashmir will see bank closures on the occasion of Shab-i-Qadr, one of the holiest nights in Islam.

March 19: Banks will be closed across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and Andhra Pradesh for Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi, Telugu New Year's Day, Cheiraoba and the first day of Navratri.

March 20: Banking operations will be suspended in Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh due to Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) and Jumat-ul-Vida.

March 21: Banks will remain shut in all of India except Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh for Ramzan-Id (Eid-ul-Fitr), also observed as Sarhul in parts of eastern India.

March 26: Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh will observe bank holidays on account of Shree Ram Navami.

March 27: Banks will stay closed in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh for Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain).

March 31: Banking services will be unavailable in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand due to Mahavir Janmakalyanak (Mahavir Jayanti).

Apart from these occasions, banks will remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays as well as all Sundays.

March 14: Second Saturday

March 28: Fourth Saturday

March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29: Sundays

The central bank releases the list of bank holidays at the beginning of every calendar year. In India, banks remain closed on national holidays and regional festivals, apart from the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and all Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classifies these holidays under three categories: the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.