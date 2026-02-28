US, Israel Attack Iran: Trump Issues 'Certain Death' Warning'; Khamenei Targeted In Strikes — What We Know

The United States and Israel on Saturday launched strikes on Iran, with US President Donald Trump warning Tehran that bombs will be dropped everywhere.

Minutes after Israel said that it had launched 'preventive' airstrikes on targets in Iran, Trump asked Iran and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to drop weapons and urged Iranians to shelter.

The attack comes after the third round of negotiations on Iran's nuclear activities by the Islamic Republic and US delegation in Geneva.

During the Board of Peace meeting in Washington, Trump had given 10-day ultimatum to Iran, warning, bad things would happen.

The initial strikes have reportedly hit areas around the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that United States and Israel will strike hard at the terror regime and stated that Operation Lion's Roar is far more powerful than Operation Rising Lion.

"The aim of the operation is to put an end to the threat from the Ayatollah regime in Iran," said Netanyahu.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that Netanyahu and Trump's war on Iran is wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate.

"Trump has turned 'America First' into 'Israel First'—which always means 'America Last'. Our Powerful Armed Forces are prepared for this day and will teach the aggressors the lesson they deserve," Araghchi said in a post on X.

BREAKING: Explosions reported in eastern Tehran. pic.twitter.com/1F8C0OTRve

— Clash Report (@clashreport) February 28, 2026

Operation Roaring Lion

The IDF and the US Armed Forces launched a broad and joint operation to thoroughly degrade the Iranian terrorist regime and to remove existential threats to Israel over time. IDF hit hundreds of targets in western Iran as part of Operation Roaring Lion.

🎥WATCH: IDF strikes hundreds of targets in western Iran as part of Operation Roaring Lion pic.twitter.com/KYMYVL8DOQ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 28, 2026

Sirens Sounded

Israeli Defence Forces said that the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel and sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel.

At this time, the IAF is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat.

"An additional barrage of missiles was launched toward Israel. The Aerial Defense Array is currently identifying and intercepting threats."

The IDF Home Front Command has instructed through mobile push alerts that residents remain close to safe rooms and shelters due to an imminent threat.

Internet shut

The internet services have been disrupted in various parts of Iran.

Airspace Shut

Both Iran and Israel have closed their airspace after Netanyahu's government launched airstrikes. Israel's ministry of transport said that it will alert passengers 24 hours before flights can resume, said reports.

UAE too has temporarily closes airspace.

Let the world know that we did not start this war pic.twitter.com/9G3vbJYw1D — Iran Military Monitor (@IRIran_Military) February 28, 2026

Khamenei Shifted

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is reportedly not in Tehran and has been shifted to a 'secure location'

The strikes are happening near the offices of Khamenei, who hasn't been seen publicly in days as tensions with the United States have grown, reported AP.

According to the Ministry of Transport, roads to Khamenei's compound in downtown Tehran had been shut down by authorities.

Israel's public broadcaster reported that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was the target of Saturday's joint Israeli-US strikes on Tehran, as per news agency AFP.

Trump's 'surrender or face death warning'

In a televised address, US President Donald Trump said that US action was a direct response to 'imminent threats from the Iranian regime'.

Trump claimed that Iran rejected every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions, and they can't take it anymore.

— We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground.

— We are going to annihilate their navy.

— They will never have a nuclear weapon.

— This regime will soon realise that no one should challenge the strength and might of the United States armed forces.

— We are doing this for the future. My administration is taking every possible step to minimize the risk to US personnel.

-In a strong message to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Trump asked them to lay down their arms and have complete immunity, or in the alternative, face certain death.

— It has always been the policy of the United States, in particular my administration, that this terrorist regime can never have a nuclear weapon. I'll say it again, they can never have a nuclear weapon," he said.

— When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will probably be your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America's help, but you never got it. No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight.

40 killed

At least 40 students and several others were wounded have been reported killed in the strikes at a girls' school in southern Iran.

"The country “will not hesitate” in its response. The time has come to defend the homeland and confront the enemy's military assault,” Iran's Foreign Ministry issued a defiant statement," said the ministry in a statement posted on X.

Air India, IndiGo Suspend All Flights To Middle East

Air India and IndiGo issued advisories and said that in view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended.

The Delhi Airport also put out a statement advising passengers that westbound international flights may face disruptions or adjustments.

