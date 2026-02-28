Attention Flyers: Air India, IndiGo Suspend All Flights To Middle East Amid US-Iran Conflict; Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

Air India and IndiGo have issued advisories in the wake of US and Israeli strikes on Iran. On Saturday, US and Israeli strikes were reported in Tehran, which retaliated by sending missiles towards Tel Aviv and American bases in the Middle East.

Air India has stated that its flights to “all destinations in the Middle East” have been suspended. It assured passengers that all necessary support would be extended by the company. IndiGo also said that it was monitoring the developments in Iran closely.

The Delhi Airport also put out a statement advising passengers that westbound international flights may face disruptions or adjustments. It asked flyers to check their flight status before departure and to follow official channels for verified updates.

What Did Air India And IndiGo Say?

Air India emphasised that it would continue to assess the safety and security environment for its flight operations and adjust them proactively as required.

“We recommend that you check your flight status here https:/airindia.com/in/en/manage/fLight-s for the latest updates. For more information related to this please connect with our 24×7 Call Centre at +91 1169329333, +91 1169329999. You are also requested to check our website http://airindia.com. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the post read.

IndiGo also said that its teams are prepared to implement any necessary adjustments as the situation in the region evolves.

"In view of evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and Middle East, all flights to and from Middle East are cancelled till 0000hrs. These measures have been instituted as the safety and security of our customers and crew is our highest priority. Our teams are continuously monitoring the evolving situation and recalibrating operations to minimise disruption as much as possible," said IndiGo.

Air India is not the only company to suspend flights in the region. Lufthansa and Air France are among the airlines that have cancelled flights to several destinations in the Middle East, such as Tel Aviv and Beirut.

US, Israel Strike Iran

The US and Israel launched a major attack on targets across Iran. US President Donald Trump appealed to Iranians to "take over your government", suggesting that the country could end the Islamic nation's theocracy.

The first strikes reportedly target the compound home to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. After that, Iran responded by launching a "first wave" of missiles and drones towards Israel. Sirens and explosions have also been reported in Kuwait and Qatar.

Air travel was affected in the immediate aftermath of the strikes. Passengers waiting for check-in at the Tel Aviv airport for an Air India flight AI 140 to New Delhi had to quickly abandon their luggage and take cover in bomb shelters after an alert was sounded. A passenger told news agency PTI that officials instructed them to move to safety without any delay and leave their belongings.

